Interstate Hotels & Resorts Names Elizabeth Uber As Senior Vice President, Operations – Select Service

"Liz brings a unique perspective of focus on owners' priorities while supporting our select service operations and team members," said Peter Hoffman, Executive Vice President, Operations – Select Service for Interstate Hotels & Resorts. "Her leadership and extensive experience in the hotel and hospitality industry will support our mission to be best in class in all verticals."

With more than two decades of industry and leadership experience, Uber was most recently vice president of asset management at BRE Hotels and Resorts. While at BRE, she oversaw asset management for select- and full-service hotels throughout the U.S. Uber's hospitality experience also includes roles with Pillar Hotels & Resorts, Meyer Jabara Hotels and Bristol Hotels & Resorts. Early in her career, she held roles as director of sales, area revenue manager and general manager.

A global leader in third-party hotel management, Interstate Hotels & Resorts' depth of experience across all lodging segments and asset classes drives results in each of its managed hotels worldwide. For more information on Interstate Hotels & Resorts, visit www.InterstateHotels.com.

About Interstate Hotels & Resorts

Interstate is a leading, global, third-party hotel management company, operating branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels. Currently, Interstate's global portfolio represents 600 properties in 15 countries inclusive of a committed pipeline of hotels under construction or development around the world. The company's experienced operators, industry-leading platforms and extensive management capabilities produce exceptional guest experiences and optimal returns for hotel owners and investors. For more information, please visit www.interstatehotels.com. Connect with Interstate Hotels & Resorts on Facebook and LinkedIn.

FOR MORE MEDIA INFORMATION:

TAYLOR SCHILLACE/ AMANDA LEWIS

THE ZIMMERMAN AGENCY • 850.668.2222

TSCHILLACE@ZIMMERMAN.COM

SOURCE Interstate Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.InterstateHotels.com

