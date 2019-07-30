Interstate Hotels & Resorts Retained By Cambridge Landmark To Manage The Citizen Hotel, Autograph Collection

Cambridge Landmark has plans to make guestroom renovations and updates to the common areas and the top-rated, farm to fork Grange Restaurant & Bar. "The Citizen is well positioned to continue its leadership in the market with Interstate's strong management team and continued upward performance at the hotel," said Cambridge Landmark Managing Partner Pedro Miranda. "We look forward to further success with their team, providing an outstanding hotel experience for guests and locals alike."

"Interstate is pleased to expand management within Cambridge Landmark's portfolio with the iconic Sacramento hotel," said Michael J. Deitemeyer, Interstate Hotels & Resorts' President and CEO. "Retaining management of key properties as they shift ownership is a strategic focus of our evolution."

Ideally located in the heart of Sacramento's urban renaissance, The Citizen Hotel offers unmatched views of downtown with easy access to the Golden 1 Arena and Downtown Commons (DoCo) retail complex, Sacramento Convention Center, California State Capitol and more. The 196-room hotel features the Michelin-listed Grange Restaurant & Bar, historic architecture and striking décor. With 10,000 square feet of flexible event space, the hotel is perfect for meetings and weddings, including the permanently "tented" Metropolitan Terrace with downtown Sacramento views.

A global leader in third-party hotel management, Interstate Hotels & Resorts' depth of experience across all lodging segments and asset classes drives results in each of its managed hotels worldwide. For more information on Interstate Hotels & Resorts, visit www.InterstateHotels.com.

About Interstate Hotels & Resorts

Interstate Hotels & Resorts is a leading, global third-party hotel management company, operating branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels. Currently, Interstate's global portfolio represents 605 properties in 15 countries inclusive of a committed pipeline of hotels under construction or development around the world. The company's experienced operators, industry-leading platforms and extensive management capabilities produce exceptional guest experiences and optimal returns for hotel owners and investors. For more information, please visit www.interstatehotels.com. Connect with Interstate Hotels & Resorts on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Cambridge Landmark

Cambridge Landmark is a private investment company focused primarily on control-oriented investments in cash flow generating hospitality businesses. The company seeks to acquire properties and portfolios with valuable underlying assets, strong cash flows in sub-markets with attractive fundamentals. Cambridge Landmark takes a proactive approach to investing and seeks situations where value can be created through operational improvements, asset repositioning and balance sheet restructuring.

FOR MORE MEDIA INFORMATION:

TAYLOR SCHILLACE/ AMANDA LEWIS

THE ZIMMERMAN AGENCY • 850.668.2222

TSCHILLACE@ZIMMERMAN.COM

SOURCE Interstate Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.interstatehotels.com

