Interstate Moving | Relocation | Logistics Partners with Wreaths Across America to Deliver 300,000 Wreaths to Area Cemeteries

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interstate Moving | Relocation | Logistics is honored to once again support Wreaths Across America (WAA) in its annual mission to remember, honor, and teach. This heartfelt initiative unites communities across the nation each December in ceremonies that pay tribute to our fallen heroes and educate future generations about the true cost of freedom.

Wreaths Across America

On Friday, December 12, 2025, over 200 participants will be present to execute this annual initiative. Interstate employees, their families, and community partners, including the new Driver Ambassador, CJ3 Foundation, will gather at the company's Springfield headquarters to salute and send off over 70 drivers, who will deliver wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery and other area cemeteries, joining thousands of volunteers nationwide who carry forward Wreaths Across America's legacy of remembrance. "CJ3 Foundation is proud to serve as the 2025 Interstate Driver Ambassador," offered the CJ3's founder, Eric Thomas. "Many of the drivers are Veterans, so this is another great way to connect with them and honor them for their service."

For many years, Interstate has been proud to assist Wreaths Across America by providing truck staging, transportation, and volunteer support. This partnership reflects Interstate's deep respect for military families, government agencies, and for the broader service community the company has served for more than eight decades.

"It is our privilege to honor the drivers and Wreaths Across America every year," said Kris Edney, Director of Service Center Operations at Interstate. "Supporting this mission is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by those who served and the importance of coming together as a community to show our gratitude."

Members of the community are warmly invited to join the send-off event on December 12 in Springfield and to witness the convoy's departure; a powerful display of holiday spirit seasoned with unity and gratitude.

To learn more about Wreaths Across America and how to get involved, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.

ABOUT INTERSTATE

The Interstate Family of Companies encompasses a worldwide group of moving, relocation and logistics services and solution providers, serving federal, state and local government agencies, corporate enterprises and residential clients for over 80 years with corporate headquarters in Springfield, Virginia, U.S.A. Interstate is a $100 million+ enterprise supporting the management, transportation and handling of more than $1 billion in customer-valued goods and property annually.

To learn more about Interstate, visit our website at moveinterstate.com.

