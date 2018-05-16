Interstate Power and Light Company declares preferred stock dividend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Alliant Energy's Iowa utility, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), has declared dividends for its preferred stock shareowners of record on May 31, 2018. The dividends, which are payable on June 15, 2018, are as follows:

$0.31875 per share on the 5.1% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock