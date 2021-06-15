Interstate Waste Services Completes Second Acquisition this Year in Central New Jersey Market; Successfully Maintains Growth Momentum in 2021.

TEANECK, N.J., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Kohler Waste Services, Inc. ("KWS") based in Berkeley Heights, NJ. Founded by Lynne and Kelly Kohler, KWS is a highly regarded solid waste collection company serving residential and commercial customers primarily in Somerset and Hunterdon counties in central New Jersey.

IWS is the largest privately held, vertically integrated provider of solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services serving the greater New York City and New Jersey markets. The KWS acquisition is the second this year for IWS within the Central New Jersey market area and will build upon their expansion efforts within the region.

"After 25 years and much consideration, KWS is excited to join the IWS family. We have been looking for a partner that shares the same customer values as we do for a long time and have finally found our perfect match," said Lynne Kohler. To ensure the continued success of KWS as part of the Interstate Waste family, Lynne and Kelly will continue to be actively involved in the sales, customer service and collection responsibilities working out of the newly renovated offices at the IWS Bridgewater location.

"We are pleased to welcome the KWS team," said Mike DiBella, CEO of IWS. "In addition to expanding our collection footprint, the acquisition of KWS will drive additional volume into our rail-served BRI transfer station. The combination of continued growth in collection capabilities and internalization at our rail-served BRI location, provides IWS a strong platform for future growth in New Jersey."

About Interstate Waste Services

Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS") is a vertically integrated provider of solid waste and recycling services in the New York and New Jersey market. IWS operates over 400 collection vehicles throughout Northern and Central New Jersey, the five boroughs of NYC, and Orange and Rockland Counties in New York, which are serviced by a network of 22 transfer/transload facilities and a rail-served solid waste landfill. IWS is one of the most progressive and innovative providers of non-hazardous waste management services with a diverse range of residential, industrial, and commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.interstatewaste.com.

