Interstellar Semantics LLC Launches in Frederick, Maryland, Bringing Advanced Semantic and Ontology Expertise to Data Driven Organizations

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interstellar Semantics LLC, a new technology company specializing in ontology driven data modeling and semantic systems, has officially launched in Frederick, Maryland. The company provides advanced semantic architecture, ontology engineering, and AI readiness services to organizations navigating complex data, analytics, and decision making environments.

Interstellar Semantics focuses on building formal semantic foundations that allow organizations to integrate data across systems, improve data quality, and enable more reliable analytics and artificial intelligence applications. The company's work draws on internationally recognized standards, including ISO aligned realist ontologies, to support defensible data meaning across operational, analytical, and AI systems.

Founded by experienced ontology and semantic strategy practitioners, Interstellar Semantics serves clients across energy, bioinformatics, and other sectors facing complex, cross system data and AI integration challenges. The company's services include ontology design, semantic data integration, AI and machine learning alignment, and advisory support for organizations seeking to move beyond schema driven data management toward meaning driven systems.

"Many organizations struggle not because they lack data, but because they lack shared meaning across systems," said a company spokesperson. "Interstellar Semantics was created to address that gap by providing semantic foundations that make data usable, interoperable, and trustworthy at scale."

Interstellar Semantics is based in Frederick and plans to engage with the region's growing technology and life sciences community through partnerships, local initiatives, and collaboration with innovation focused organizations.

For more information, visit https://www.interstellarsemantics.com .

About Interstellar Semantics LLC

Interstellar Semantics LLC is a Frederick, Maryland based technology company specializing in ontology driven semantic systems. The company helps organizations establish shared meaning across data, analytics, and AI through formal ontology modeling and semantic architecture aligned with international standards.

SOURCE Interstellar Semantics