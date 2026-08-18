Interstice Digital Launches Cross-Chain Swap Engine in Partnership with FalconX, Connecting Institutional-Grade Liquidity between Robinhood Chain, Solana, Ethereum and the Canton Network

Compliance-focused, non-custodial swap connects Canton, Robinhood Chain, Solana, and Ethereum; named a Featured App on the Canton Network

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interstice Digital today announced the launch of the Cross-Chain Swap Engine in partnership with FalconX, a leading digital asset prime brokerage. The non-custodial swap engine connects Solana, Robinhood Chain, and Ethereum to the Canton Network — the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for capital markets. The non-custodial swap engine has also been named a Featured App on Canton.

The Interstice Digital cross-chain swap engine opens a direct path between Canton's institutional-grade market infrastructure and the largest pools of retail liquidity in digital assets:

Robinhood reached 100 million transactions faster than any other EVM network and now serves 28 million funded accounts with $369 billion in total platform assets.

Solana recorded 167 million monthly active addresses in April 2026, an all-time high, and $650 billion in stablecoin transaction volume in February 2026, the highest monthly figure ever recorded on any blockchain.

recorded 167 million monthly active addresses in April 2026, an all-time high, and $650 billion in transaction volume in February 2026, the highest monthly figure ever recorded on any blockchain. Ethereum remains the deepest developer ecosystem in the industry and the base layer underpinning Robinhood Chain itself.

"We built the cross-chain swap engine to help connect Solana, Ethereum, and Robinhood Chain to the growing Canton ecosystem where over $9T in tokenized RWA flow monthly" says Janine Yorio, CEO of Interstice Digital.

"As institutional demand for digital assets grows, the firms that win will be the ones who can move capital across ecosystems without friction. The cross-chain swap engine we've developed with Interstice Digital is exactly the kind of infrastructure this market needs," says Hassan Bassiri, Head of Trading Strategy at FalconX.

Built with Leading Infrastructure Partners

The Cross-Chain Swap Engine is powered by established blockchain infrastructure and compliance providers including Trulioo, TRM Labs, CertiK, Canton Strategic Holdings and MPCH.

For more information, visit www.intersticedigital.io

Interstice Digital provides non-custodial infrastructure only. Quotes are provided independently by counterparties and Interstice does not take custody of assets or execute transactions on behalf of users.

About Interstice Digital

Interstice Digital is a U.S.-based digital asset infrastructure company building compliant payment and settlement solutions for compliance-minded organizations. Interstice Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Everyrealm Inc., backed by a16z Crypto, Coinbase Ventures, Lightspeed, Galaxy, Brevan Howard, and Liberty City Ventures. For more information, visit intersticedigital.io.

About FalconX

FalconX is a leading digital asset prime brokerage for the world's top institutions. We provide comprehensive access to global digital asset liquidity and a full range of trading services. Our 24/7 dedicated team for account, operational and trading needs enables investors to navigate markets around the clock. FalconX Bravo, Inc., a FalconX affiliate, was the first CFTC-registered swap dealer focused on cryptocurrency derivatives.

‍"FalconX" is a marketing name for the FalconX Group and its affiliates. Availability of products and services is subject to jurisdictional limitations and FalconX entity capabilities. For more information about which legal entities offer particular products and services, please see the disclosure on our public website, incorporated herein, or reach out to your relationship contact.

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SOURCE Interstice Digital