Interstice Digital Launches Cross-Chain Swap for Robinhood Chain in Partnership with FalconX

New non-custodial infrastructure connects Robinhood Chain with the Canton Network

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interstice Digital announced the integration of Robinhood Chain into its Cross-Chain Swap Engine, further expanding its compliant interoperability with the Canton Network. Developed in partnership with FalconX, the compliance-focused, non-custodial platform now connects Canton, Robinhood Chain, Ethereum, and Solana, making it easier for institutions to move capital and digital assets securely across blockchain ecosystems.

Robinhood Chain has garnered significant traction since its launch, reaching 100 million transactions faster than any other EVM network, and now boasts more RWA holders than any other major blockchain.

Building on that momentum, the Ethereum-compatible blockchain designed to bring tokenized real-world assets on-chain. Interstice Digital's Cross-Chain Swap Engine expands the potential reach of the ecosystem by connecting Robinhood Chain to additional sources of liquidity, assets and institutional market infrastructure.

"Robinhood has already demonstrated that it can bring an enormous audience into digital assets by making sophisticated financial products feel intuitive and accessible," said Janine Yorio, CEO of Interstice Digital. We built this engine so that assets and liquidity can move between Robinhood Chain and Canton Network, a privacy-enabled blockchain used by major financial institutions for tokenized assets and capital-markets applications.

Through these connections, the engine is designed to help market participants access liquidity across consumer, decentralized and institutional blockchain environments while meeting the compliance requirements of regulated organizations.

Connecting Robinhood Chain to Institutional Markets

The connection gives participants a potential path to a growing network of institutional tokenized assets and financial-market applications.

DTCC has announced plans to tokenize U.S. Treasury securities on Canton through its ComposerX platform. Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo platform processes trillions of dollars in tokenized Treasury repo transactions each month. Goldman Sachs operates its Digital Asset Platform on the network, with BNY, Bank of America, Citi and Bank of China among the financial institutions participating in the Canton ecosystem.

The Interstice Digital Cross-Chain Swap Engine has also been named a Featured App on the Canton Network.

Built with Leading Infrastructure Partners

The Cross-Chain Swap Engine is powered by established digital-asset infrastructure, liquidity, security and compliance providers, including FalconX, Trulioo, TRM Labs, CertiK, Canton Strategic Holdings and MPCH.

Interstice Digital provides non-custodial infrastructure only. Quotes are provided independently by counterparties, and Interstice Digital does not take custody of assets or execute transactions on behalf of users.

For more information, visit www.intersticedigital.io.

About Interstice Digital

Interstice Digital is a U.S.-based digital-asset infrastructure company building compliant payment and settlement solutions for compliance-minded organizations. Interstice Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Everyrealm Inc., backed by a16z Crypto, Coinbase Ventures, Lightspeed, Galaxy, Brevan Howard and Liberty City Ventures. For more information, visit www.intersticedigital.io.

About FalconX

FalconX is a leading digital asset prime brokerage for the world's top institutions. We provide comprehensive access to global digital asset liquidity and a full range of trading services. Our 24/7 dedicated team for account, operational and trading needs enables investors to navigate markets around the clock. FalconX Bravo, Inc., a FalconX affiliate, was the first CFTC-registered swap dealer focused on cryptocurrency derivatives.

‍"FalconX" is a marketing name for the FalconX Group and its affiliates. Availability of products and services is subject to jurisdictional limitations and FalconX entity capabilities. For more information about which legal entities offer particular products and services, please see the disclosure on our public website, incorporated herein, or reach out to your relationship contact.

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SOURCE Interstice Digital