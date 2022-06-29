Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market Recorded 4.81% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Evolving Opportunities with Perrigo Co. Plc & Pfizer Inc | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Drivers: The high prevalence of interstitial cystitis is notably driving the interstitial cystitis drugs market growth

The high prevalence of interstitial cystitis is notably driving the interstitial cystitis drugs market growth Trends: Increasing awareness of interstitial cystitis is the key market trend driving the interstitial cystitis drugs market growth.

Increasing awareness of interstitial cystitis is the key market trend driving the interstitial cystitis drugs market growth. Challenges: The major challenge impeding the interstitial cystitis drugs market growth is the lack of approved drugs.

The major challenge impeding the interstitial cystitis drugs market growth is the lack of approved drugs. For detailed highlights on the market dynamics - Click Now!

Segmentation Analysis

By Type, the market is classified into oral therapy and intravesical therapy.

The interstitial cystitis drugs market share growth by the oral therapy segment will be significant for revenue generation. Pentosan polysulfate sodium (ELMIRON) is the only approved oral medication to repair the lining of the bladder in people with interstitial cystitis (IC). ELMIRON builds and restores the protective coating of the bladder tissue. There are many off-label oral drugs in the interstitial cystitis drugs market that can reduce the signs and symptoms of the disease facilitating the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The interstitial cystitis drugs market share growth by the will be significant for revenue generation. Pentosan polysulfate sodium (ELMIRON) is the only approved oral medication to repair the lining of the bladder in people with interstitial cystitis (IC). ELMIRON builds and restores the protective coating of the bladder tissue. There are many off-label oral drugs in the interstitial cystitis drugs market that can reduce the signs and symptoms of the disease facilitating the growth of the segment during the forecast period. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW.

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for interstitial cystitis drugs in North America . However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia and Europe. The increasing cases of interstitial cystitis and a rise in research funding will facilitate the interstitial cystitis drugs market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The interstitial cystitis drugs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The interstitial cystitis drugs market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Seikagaku Corp., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Key Offerings:

Perrigo Co. Plc - The company offers pain and sleep aids such as Ibuprofen.

The company offers pain and sleep aids such as Ibuprofen. Pfizer Inc. - The company offers an interstitial cystitis drug named Toviaz.

The company offers an interstitial cystitis drug named Toviaz. Seikagaku Corp. - The company is developing the interstitial cystitis and bladder pain syndrome drug SI-722.

The company is developing the interstitial cystitis and bladder pain syndrome drug SI-722. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - The company offers interstitial cystitis drugs such as Cystopen capsules

The company offers interstitial cystitis drugs such as Cystopen capsules Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The company offers interstitial cystitis drugs such as VESIcare (solifenacin succinate) Tablets.

To know about all major vendor offerings - Grab a sample now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The uveitis drugs market share is expected to increase to USD 269.65 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9%.

share is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9%. The vitiligo therapeutics market share is expected to increase to USD 341.35 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 283.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.81 Performing market contribution North America at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Seikagaku Corp., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Oral therapy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Oral therapy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Oral therapy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Intravesical therapy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Intravesical therapy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Intravesical therapy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Astellas Pharma Inc.

Exhibit 41: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 42: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 43: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 44: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Bayer AG

Exhibit 45: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 46: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 48: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.5 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 50: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 53: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Novartis AG

Exhibit 55: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 56: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Novartis AG - Key news



Exhibit 58: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.7 Perrigo Co. Plc

Exhibit 60: Perrigo Co. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 61: Perrigo Co. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Perrigo Co. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 63: Perrigo Co. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Perrigo Co. Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Pfizer Inc.

10.9 Seikagaku Corp.

Exhibit 69: Seikagaku Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Seikagaku Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Seikagaku Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Seikagaku Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 73: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 81: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio