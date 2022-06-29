Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market Recorded 4.81% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Evolving Opportunities with Perrigo Co. Plc & Pfizer Inc | Technavio

Jun 29, 2022, 04:50 ET
NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, the pre-and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions. The interstitial cystitis drugs market size is expected to increase by USD 283.95 million, at a CAGR of 5.06% from 2020 to 2025. Technavio categorizes the interstitial cystitis drugs market as a part of the global pharmaceuticals market within the overall healthcare industry. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the interstitial cystitis drugs market during the forecast period.
- Drivers: The high prevalence of interstitial cystitis is notably driving the interstitial cystitis drugs market growth
- Trends: Increasing awareness of interstitial cystitis is the key market trend driving the interstitial cystitis drugs market growth.
- Challenges: The major challenge impeding the interstitial cystitis drugs market growth is the lack of approved drugs.
- By Type, the market is classified into oral therapy and intravesical therapy.
The interstitial cystitis drugs market share growth by the oral therapy segment will be significant for revenue generation. Pentosan polysulfate sodium (ELMIRON) is the only approved oral medication to repair the lining of the bladder in people with interstitial cystitis (IC). ELMIRON builds and restores the protective coating of the bladder tissue. There are many off-label oral drugs in the interstitial cystitis drugs market that can reduce the signs and symptoms of the disease facilitating the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW.
36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for interstitial cystitis drugs in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia and Europe. The increasing cases of interstitial cystitis and a rise in research funding will facilitate the interstitial cystitis drugs market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The interstitial cystitis drugs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The interstitial cystitis drugs market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Seikagaku Corp., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
- Perrigo Co. Plc - The company offers pain and sleep aids such as Ibuprofen.
- Pfizer Inc. - The company offers an interstitial cystitis drug named Toviaz.
- Seikagaku Corp. - The company is developing the interstitial cystitis and bladder pain syndrome drug SI-722.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - The company offers interstitial cystitis drugs such as Cystopen capsules
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The company offers interstitial cystitis drugs such as VESIcare (solifenacin succinate) Tablets.
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
|
Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 283.95 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.81
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Seikagaku Corp., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Oral therapy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Oral therapy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Oral therapy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Intravesical therapy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Intravesical therapy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Intravesical therapy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 33: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 38: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 39: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Exhibit 41: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 42: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 43: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 44: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Bayer AG
- Exhibit 45: Bayer AG - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Bayer AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: Bayer AG - Key news
- Exhibit 48: Bayer AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: Bayer AG - Segment focus
- 10.5 Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 53: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Novartis AG
- Exhibit 55: Novartis AG - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Novartis AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Novartis AG - Key news
- Exhibit 58: Novartis AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Novartis AG - Segment focus
- 10.7 Perrigo Co. Plc
- Exhibit 60: Perrigo Co. Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Perrigo Co. Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Perrigo Co. Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Perrigo Co. Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Perrigo Co. Plc - Segment focus
- 10.8 Pfizer Inc.
- 10.9 Seikagaku Corp.
- Exhibit 69: Seikagaku Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Seikagaku Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Seikagaku Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Seikagaku Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 73: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 77: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Viatris Inc.
- Exhibit 81: Viatris Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Viatris Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 88: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
