Interstitial cystitis (IC) drugs market size to increase by USD 369.58 million: Analysis of major players as well as the key contributor region - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North America will account for 35% of the global Interstitial cystitis (IC) drugs market growth. The increasing cases of interstitial cystitis and the rise in research funding are driving the growth of the regional market. The Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% and register an incremental growth of USD 369.58 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Company Profiles

The interstitial cystitis (IC) drugs market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc: The company offers interstitial cystitis and other related drugs such as Pyridium.

The company offers interstitial cystitis and other related drugs such as Pyridium. Astellas Pharma Inc: The company offers interstitial cystitis drugs such as Rosiptor.

The company offers interstitial cystitis drugs such as Rosiptor. Bayer AG: The company offers interstitial cystitis drugs such as Aleve and Aktion.

The company offers interstitial cystitis drugs such as Aleve and Aktion. Eli Lilly and Co: The company offers interstitial cystitis and other related drugs such as Tadalafil.

The company offers interstitial cystitis and other related drugs such as Tadalafil. Johnson and Johnson: The company offers interstitial cystitis drugs such as Elmiron.

The company offers interstitial cystitis drugs such as Elmiron. Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Mission Pharmacal Co.

Perrigo Co. Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Purdue Pharma LP

Seikagaku Corp.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the high prevalence of interstitial cystitis, increasing awareness of interstitial cystitis, and increasing grants for research on interstitial cystitis. However, the lack of approved drugs is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into oral therapy and intravesical therapy . The oral therapy segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

. The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market.

What are the key data covered in this interstitial cystitis (IC) drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of interstitial cystitis (IC) drugs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of interstitial cystitis (IC) drugs market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of interstitial cystitis (IC) drugs market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of interstitial cystitis (IC) drugs market vendors

Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 369.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allergan, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Mission Pharmacal Co., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma LP, Seikagaku Corp., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Oral therapy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Oral therapy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Oral therapy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Intravesical therapy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Intravesical therapy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Intravesical therapy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Astellas Pharma Inc.

Exhibit 41: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 42: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 43: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 44: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Bayer AG

Exhibit 45: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 46: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 48: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.5 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 50: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 53: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Novartis AG

Exhibit 55: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 56: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Novartis AG - Key news



Exhibit 58: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.7 Perrigo Co. Plc

Exhibit 60: Perrigo Co. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 61: Perrigo Co. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Perrigo Co. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 63: Perrigo Co. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Perrigo Co. Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Pfizer Inc.

10.9 Seikagaku Corp.

Exhibit 69: Seikagaku Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Seikagaku Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Seikagaku Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Seikagaku Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 73: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 81: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

