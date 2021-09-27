InterTalk Cloud Dispatch Now Natively Integrated With ESChat

DARTMOUTH, Canada, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterTalk and ESChat are pleased to announce a native SDK integration between ESChat's broadband PTT service, and InterTalk's SaaS-based Cloud Dispatch console system. The two companies will be demonstrating the integration at their respective exhibits at the International Wireless Communication Expo (IWCE), held 27-30 September in Las Vegas, NV.

ESChat

"ESChat is a leader in public safety broadband PTT, and an obvious partner to add to our vision of a truly cloud-based dispatch console" said Bryan Wiens, Senior Product Manager, Cloud Services for InterTalk. "Cloud Dispatch enables full dispatch functionality and interconnect from anywhere with network access, removing the tether to the public safety control room. Now, with ESChat built into the Cloud Dispatch UX, dispatchers have even more power to manage emergency situations."

This integration is the latest feature to be added to Cloud Dispatch, which also interconnects to analog radio, P25, and telephony systems used by crit-comms agencies.

"We can now offer a cloud-based dispatch-as-a-service console product to our customers" said Josh Lober, President of ESChat. "This enables encrypted broadband PTT, patching with LMR, instant call recording and location mapping within the console, simplifying the dispatcher's workflow."

The Cloud Dispatch console can be seen at InterTalk (booth # 457) and ESChat (booth # 557) at IWCE.

ABOUT INTERTALK CRITICAL INFORMATION SYSTEMS

InterTalk™ (www.intertalksystems.com) is a leading developer and manufacturer of critical information systems, specializing in dispatch console and control systems for mobile radio and advanced telephony applications. We work diligently with our partners to ensure that our products match their exact needs and specifications. As an ISO 9001:2015 and 27001:2013 certified company, InterTalk is committed to providing the highest quality products and services to our clients. For more information on InterTalk™ Critical Information Systems, please visit www.intertalksystems.com.

ABOUT ESChat

ESChat (www.eschat.com) is the leading solution for carrier independent secure broadband Push-to-Talk (PTT) services. ESChat includes AES-256 encrypted PTT voice and multimedia messaging. ESChat also provides live and historical (bread crumb) tracking and mapping. Used by all branches of the U.S. Military, as well as federal, state and local public safety agencies, ESChat is able to operate over and across any wireless network, including all commercial carriers, private 3G/4G/5G networks and WiFi. ESChat supports standards-based interoperability with LMR radio networks, including P25 via the native Inter RF Subsystem Interface ("ISSI") protocol and DMR via the native Inter Application Interface Specification ("AIS") protocol. ESChat also supports interoperability via RoIP to all LMR radio networks, regardless of radio technology or operating frequency band.

Contact:

Bryan Wiens

1-902-468-5998 ext. 244

SOURCE InterTalk Critical Information Systems