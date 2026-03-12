InterTalk Deploys P25 Cloud-Hosted Dispatch Platform for MACC 911

DARTMOUTH, NS, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InterTalk Critical Information Systems has successfully completed the first phase of a P25 cloud-hosted dispatch deployment for the Multi-Agency Communication Center (MACC 911), delivering a resilient, high-availability dispatch platform designed to support remote operations, workforce flexibility, and mission-critical public safety communications in Grant County, Washington State.

InterTalk's Cloud Radio Dispatch Console, Enlite™

The project replaces traditional, hardware-dependent dispatch workflows with the InterTalk Enlite Dispatch Console System, a browser-based platform hosted in a three-node High Availability AWS architecture across multiple Availability Zones. This architecture provides geographic redundancy and operational resilience without reliance on on-premises infrastructure.

The deployment also integrates MACC 911's existing P25 radio environment using a cloud gateway, enabling P25 dispatch functionality without requiring on-site radio infrastructure or wireline integrations.

A key objective of the project was to address one of the most pressing challenges facing Public Safety Answering Points today: staffing and retention. By enabling true location-independent dispatching, the system allows qualified dispatch personnel to operate securely from any authorized location, including out of state, while maintaining full operational capability.

"We currently have a 911 dispatcher working 2,700 miles away who dispatches for us as seamlessly as if she were down the hall," said D.T. Donaldson, Director of MACC 911. "The 0200 hour has historically been one of the hardest shifts to staff in a 24/7 environment. Having a qualified dispatcher in a time zone three hours ahead has materially improved schedule stability and reduced strain on the team. The remote setup has been stable and reliable for months. From an operational standpoint, it has proven that geographic location is no longer a limiting factor in emergency communications. Any ECC that does not build remote-capable dispatch into its long-term model will face increasing staffing risk."

"The MACC 911 deployment demonstrates how cloud-hosted dispatch can be implemented without compromising the reliability, performance, or ergonomics required for public safety operations," said Scott Chaney, Senior Account Executive at InterTalk. "By combining High Availability cloud architecture with P25 integration and dispatcher-focused workflow design, this project provides a proven blueprint for agencies looking to modernize while directly addressing staffing and continuity challenges."

With the second phase system expansion currently underway, the project serves as a production-ready reference architecture for public safety agencies evaluating cloud-enabled dispatch models that support overall resilience and flexibility for long-term operations.

About InterTalk Critical Information Systems Inc.

InterTalk Critical Information Systems Inc. is a provider of mission-critical dispatch and communications solutions for public safety, transportation, enterprise and critical infrastructure organizations. With a focus on reliability, interoperability, and operational excellence, InterTalk delivers modern radio/telephony dispatch platforms that support both legacy and next-generation communications environments. Learn more at: www.intertalksystems.com

About MACC 911

MACC 911 is the primary Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) serving Grant County, Washington. As a multi-agency communications center, MACC 911 answers emergency 911 calls and non-emergency public safety requests, dispatching police, fire, and emergency medical services. The organization is committed to saving lives, protecting property, and assisting citizens in their time of need by providing excellent service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Learn more at: www.macc911.org

