InterTalk Joins Tait Technology Partner Program

DARTMOUTH, NS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterTalk Critical Information Systems (InterTalk), a leading manufacturer of IP-based radio command and control solutions, is pleased to announce a new endorsed partnership with Tait Communications (Tait), a leading open standards provider for critical communication solutions. The endorsed partner program allows for ongoing interoperability testing of InterTalk's products with Tait's new and existing products, including Tait's P25, DMR, and popular TB9400 series radios.

"InterTalk is excited to partner with Tait Communications, a proven industry leader that has a similar reputation of dedication to providing critical communication solutions," stated Chris Oldham, President at InterTalk. "Our mission is to provide the right information, in the right format, at the right time to the right people. We are therefore committed to interoperability. That makes it our duty to ensure our products are compatible with Tait's latest technology."

"Tait is pleased to welcome InterTalk to our portfolio of technology partners," said Nick Pennance, President of Tait Americas. "We share a vision with InterTalk to create, innovate, and unify critical communication solutions. We trust our partnership with InterTalk will further support and deliver outcomes that matter."

The partner relationship between InterTalk and Tait is effective immediately, allowing interoperability testing of the InterTalk Dispatch Console System ("IDCS") to begin. IDCS is an IP-based dispatch console that interfaces with all types of legacy analog radio, digital P25 radio, telephone network, intercom, and data applications, providing an integrated, seamless dispatch console experience for the end-user in public safety, critical infrastructure, and government agencies.

ABOUT INTERTALK CRITICAL INFORMATION SYSTEMS

InterTalk™ is a leading developer and manufacturer of critical information systems, specializing in integrated dispatch console and control systems for land mobile radio and advanced telephony applications. We work diligently with our partners to ensure that our products match their exact needs and specifications. As an ISO 9001:2015 and 27001:2013 certified company, InterTalk is committed to providing the highest quality products and services to our clients. For more information on InterTalk Critical Information Systems, please visit www.intertalksystems.com .

ABOUT TAIT COMMUNICATIONS

Tati Communications' vision is to create safer, more proactive organizations by redefining the boundaries of critical communications. With 50 years' experience in radio, we're passionate about the future of critical communications. Technology is always changing, and this excites us because it means better results for our customers. We love solving problems and approach each one with innovative, customer-focused thinking. Our aim is to be at the cutting edge, to give customers reliable tools that provide positive change to the way their organization works. For more information about Tait Communications, please visit www.taitradio.com

