InterTalk Now Available on NASPO ValuePoint

DARTMOUTH, NS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InterTalk is an innovative provider of dispatch console solutions for law enforcement, fire departments, emergency medical services, utilities, rail, government, and more. Today, InterTalk is pleased to announce that access to our unique Radio Dispatch Console System Solutions just got easier.

InterTalk is proud to be awarded a NASPO ValuePoint Public Safety Communications Products, Services, and Solutions Contract — providing an accessible procurement mechanism for all our products and services to all participating States.

NASPO ValuePoint supplier partner.

"At InterTalk, we take pride in our status as providers of top-tier, radio-agnostic dispatch console systems for emergency services and critical communications environments," says Jeff Kelly, InterTalk's Director of Business Development. "We believe in the freedom to choose a technology-agnostic system that fits exactly what you need, when you need it. Earning this NASPO contract strengthens our current and future customers' freedom to choose the best solution for them, while providing long-term cost-savings."

The cooperative contracting arm of non-profit organization National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) promotes public procurement across the US. NASPO contracts are competitively solicited and leverage the expertise and buying power of multiple states and organizations — making it easier and more affordable for essential services to implement the best technology available.

This five-year contract was awarded by the Lead State of Washington and NASPO ValuePoint, and allows quick and easy access to InterTalk's unique radio command and control dispatch console suite, including the IP-based InterTalk Dispatch Console System and InterTalk Cloud Dispatch service.

For 25 years, InterTalk™ Critical Information Systems has provided exact-fit dispatch console systems that ensure the safety and security of its customers. Our dispatch software serves as a bridge between existing radio, telephony, analog, digital, and data communications, ensuring dispatchers have the tools they need to maintain safety and keep operations running seamlessly. Our custom console solutions are in use by police and fire departments, railways, and business enterprises, and we continue to be the dispatch equipment vendor of choice for public safety, utility, and transportation agencies across North America. For more information about InterTalk, visit www.intertalksystems.com.

Contact: Jeff Kelly, Business Development, [email protected], Phone: 1-833-554-8255

SOURCE InterTalk