Intertribal Software Raises Strategic Investment

DURANT, Okla., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intertribal Software, a provider of member services software to Tribal governments founded in 1993, is pleased to announce that it has raised a majority strategic investment from Quality Standard. The investment will deepen Intertribal's position as the leading software provider exclusively focused on helping Tribal governments deliver critical services to their members. Founders Steve Wilcox (CEO) and Skip Lamb (CTO) will continue to lead the business and remain owners of the company alongside Quality Standard.

In addition to its OneTribe® suite, Intertribal is also a strategic partner and reseller of Laserfiche®, the leading workflow automation and records management solution for Tribes. OneTribe and Laserfiche integrate natively and provide Tribal governments with a one-stop solution for digital transformation.

"We serve a unique customer base that values long-term partnerships. When we looked for the right partner for Intertribal, we wanted someone committed for the long-haul to the Tribal community and our team – someone who could help us grow support for our customers over our next 30-year chapter," said Steve Wilcox. "We found that with Quality Standard, and we're excited about the opportunities this investment will create for our Tribal customers as well as our dedicated team."

"Tribes need software that is responsive to their unique needs, including protecting Tribal data sovereignty," added Skip Lamb. "Quality Standard embraced that from the start, and they share our goal of remaining focused on serving Tribes as we use this investment to grow our team and build the next generation of our technology."

Quality Standard co-founder Khalil Tawil added, "It is an honor to partner with Steve, Skip, and the entire Intertribal team. They bring a profound respect for Tribal governments and a passion for improving the lives of the members they serve. We feel privileged to support their mission today and for decades to come as they deepen their position as a leading technology partner to Tribes."

About Intertribal Software

Intertribal provides software that helps Tribal governments efficiently manage their Member Service programs from department to enterprise. Since 1993, Intertribal Software has been a pioneer in creating enterprise Tribal Data Management systems for Tribal Governments nationwide.

About Quality Standard

Quality Standard is a permanent home for exceptional software companies and the teams who lead them. It partners with category-leading businesses with devoted teams and loyal customers. With a committed capital base and perpetual time horizon, Quality Standard partners with and builds customer-centric companies over decades.

