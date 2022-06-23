Intertrust and Clean Fuels Ohio Partner to Securely Deploy Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in Ohio

Intertrust's CleanGrid toolkit plays an essential role in planning potential locations for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations along Interstate 80

SAN FRANCISCO and COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intertrust, a leading provider of trusted distributed computing technologies, and Clean Fuels Ohio, a Columbus-based 501(c)3 nonprofit and the designated Clean Cities Coalition for the state of Ohio, have entered into a partnership to use Intertrust's CleanGrid energy data toolkit to orchestrate the data needed to plan the development of EV charging infrastructure along Interstate 80 in Ohio. This work supports the State of Ohio in applying for the Federal Government EV charging infrastructure deployment funds through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI) established by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, among other activities.

Optimally locating EV charging stations requires managing a number of critical factors such as accessibility for EV drivers, expected usage, and availability of the electrical infrastructure needed to support the proposed station. EVs can place an enormous load on electric grids that was not originally planned for. EV charger planning is a sophisticated data-driven process that requires accessing numerous datasets owned by different organizations including local and state authorities, utilities and charging station manufacturers. Intertrust CleanGrid allows clean energy organizations such as Clean Fuels Ohio to securely orchestrate, govern access to, and visualize multiple datasets originating from multiple parties including grid data. To support the State of Ohio planning requirements, Clean Fuels Ohio is working with a number of datasets including Transportation Burden per Household data from Argonne National Labs and Ohio vehicle registration data from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

"We have to compile data from a wide variety of sources from multiple stakeholders for planning EV charging station locations," said Jenna Ellington, Grant and Program Manager, Clean Fuels Ohio. "With CleanGrid, not only does it simplify the aggregation of different datasets, its extensive data governance features provide our partners with the crucial trust that their data will be handled responsibly."

"We're honored to work with Clean Fuels Ohio and contribute to their work on creating a clean transportation system for Ohio," said Chris Kalima, Vice President, Product Management at Intertrust. "Our work together helps speed up the deployment of much-needed EV chargers in Ohio and is a model for others to follow."

Based on Intertrust Platform , CleanGrid harnesses wide-ranging data to develop energy related applications. Planning EV charging infrastructure and other distributed energy resources (DERs), renewable energy operations and management, retail energy marketplaces, are among many applications made possible by Intertrust Platform. These applications typically combine sensitive data under the control of multiple parties and the data governance and security features of Intertrust Platform are crucial to ensure that the data will be kept secure and any uses conform with applicable regulations.

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations–from mobile, consumer electronics and IoT manufacturers, to service providers. These products include ExpressPlay, the world's leading provider of digital rights management (DRM) and anti-piracy services optimized for rights owners and distributors of broadcast, live and VOD content. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognised. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing. Additional information is available at intertrust.com , Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Clean Fuels Ohio

Officially designated in 2002, Clean Fuels Ohio is the official Clean Cities Coalition for the entire state of Ohio and takes pride in serving 12 million Ohioans every day by providing a cleaner environment and more prosperous economy. Through its Consulting Services program, Policy and Government Affairs program, Drive Electric Ohio program, and federally funded projects, Clean Fuels Ohio has been the state's clean transportation advocate for the past 20 years. In the last decade, Clean Fuels Ohio has reduced just shy of one million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, cut the use of approximately 300 million gallons of gasoline, and certified 111 green fleets in the state. To learn more about the organization and its work, visit cleanfuelsohio.org.

