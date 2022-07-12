Intertrust and Plan A Partner to Support Companies with Trusted ESG and Climate Data Solutions

Plan A's decarbonization and ESG optimization platform and Intertrust's governed data fabric enable accurate, seamless and automated reporting of carbon emissions and ESG performance for large enterprises that stakeholders can rely on to make informed decisions

BERLIN and SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Most enterprises perform ESG assessments manually with tremendous efforts going into data collection and understanding the variety of reporting standards. Results are prone to errors, inaccurate and costly, and hard to compare with other results, undermining confidence and trust in the reports. Emissions Management and ESG reporting are highly amenable to data-driven AI technology, yet the data sets required are often inaccessible due to enterprise confidentiality policies and other regulations such as privacy laws.

In order to remedy this situation, Plan A, an award-winning corporate decarbonization and ESG optimization solutions provider, and Intertrust, the world's leading data rights management provider, have partnered to provide credible, secure and accurate emissions and ESG management and reporting services at high scale. Under the terms of the partnership, Intertrust will offer Plan A's decarbonization and ESG software as a part of its Intertrust Platform climate partner program, delivering the best-in-class AI and business analytics solutions, combined with extensive trusted data capabilities driven by Intertrust Platform. Enterprises using the Plan A/Intertrust stack can automatically generate accurate, compliant and comparable ESG reports by analyzing data sets spread across and between enterprises. This makes ESG reporting highly scalable, time efficient and cost effective, but also provides secure, trusted and auditable results that provide investors with confidence needed for trading in this domain.

Based in Germany, with a list of major government and industrial partners, like the European Union and BMW, Plan A has developed a leading SaaS platform for corporate decarbonization and ESG optimization that combines cutting-edge technology and the latest scientific standards and methodologies, the effectiveness of which is certified by TÜV Rheinland. Plan A's end-to-end software solution automates CO2 emissions calculation, carbon reduction planning, and ESG reporting for companies. With the new partnership, Plan A users can take advantage of Intertrust Platform's extensive trusted data governance and virtualization capabilities, maintain the integrity and security of the data, as well as offer the ability to authenticate and audit it.

Intertrust Platform is a leading data orchestration and governance platform that delivers end-to-end secure and interoperable data management for cloud-based data sets traveling within and between enterprise boundaries across disparate data platforms. Used by leading energy companies such as E.ON, with Intertrust Platform companies can efficiently access and securely manage distributed datasets as well as the edge devices much of this data originates from, regardless of where the data rests in its journey. Intertrust Platform enables companies to collaborate, share, and audit data in a trusted environment. Intertrust partners with leading providers of AI and business intelligence solutions, such as Plan A working with partners to ensure that they can access and share data securely.

"We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Intertrust today," said Lubomila Jordanova, CEO and Co-Founder of Plan A. "This opens up the opportunity for us to empower more industries and businesses to decarbonize and optimize their ESG performance. Through our partnership, we can offer our customers increased data access, security and auditing capabilities to ensure consistent, compliant and trusted carbon reporting."

"We are pleased to work with market leaders like Plan A to offer cutting-edge trusted data solutions making CO2 emissions reduction planning and ESG reporting more trustworthy, effective, and agile," said Kezia Wright, Intertrust's Head of Climate and Sustainability. "Plan A goes way beyond providing cutting edge technology and has served to electrify perception around the need for climate action – together we can make a real impact in helping enterprises and investors implement meaningful climate action."

About Plan A

Plan A is a leading corporate decarbonisation and ESG optimisation software solutions provider. The German company has developed a SaaS platform that combines cutting-edge technology and the latest scientific standards and methodologies (certified by TÜV Rheinland). The end-to-end software solution automates CO2 emissions calculation, carbon reduction planning, and ESG reporting for companies. Plan A counts N26, Flixbus, BMW, JOKR, Société Générale and the European Union among its customers.

Founded in 2017, the company has already received several awards, most recently Generali's SME EnterPRIZE Award 2021 and the prestigious The Europas Award 2021. Plan A closed a Series A funding round of USD 10 million in November 2021 (HV Capital and Keen Venture Partners, joining Demeter, coparion, and Softbank as investors). Plan A is a B Corp certified business and adheres to strict social and environmental standards. For more information, visit plana.earth.

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations–from mobile, consumer electronics and IoT manufacturers, to service providers and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world's leading digital rights management (DRM), software tamper resistance, and technologies to enable private data exchanges for various verticals, including energy, entertainment, retail/marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, Riga, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognised. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents crucial to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing. Additional information is available at intertrust.com , or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

For Plan A

Matthias Grünewald

Senior PR Manager

T. +49 157 5140 6386

E. [email protected]

W. plana.earth

For Intertrust

Jordan Slade

MSR Communications

[email protected]

+1 757-876-5809

SOURCE Intertrust