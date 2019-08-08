Intertrust expands its services in the US

Clients with US domiciled legal entities and affiliated transactions now benefit from Intertrust's local Funds and Capital Markets services, led by former BlackRock Director, Deirdre Hochman, and an expanded team of experts. The Funds and Capital Markets team in the US spans time-zones providing clients with extensive knowledge of local and global services.

The expansion leverages Funds Services technology adopted through Intertrust's recent acquisition of Viteos, as well as new proprietary software developed in-house, providing clear, user-friendly, and secure access to global entity management.

This growth marks an important step in amplifying the well-established business Intertrust has across Europe, Asia and the Middle-East. Fund managers, multinational corporations, financial institutions, and family offices now benefit from convenient, flexible, and bespoke domestic administrative solutions to help set up, maintain and manage their local or international businesses. Expanded solutions include formation, domiciliation, entity maintenance, shadow administration, statutory accounting, and Capital Markets expertise, including management and administration.

James Ferguson, Head of Intertrust Americas: "Expanding our offering in domestic administration services is a natural progression for us. I am so pleased Deirdre is the person to take us forward as the leader in tech-enabled administrative solutions across the US. With Deirdre's experience, drive, and vision, we have the team of experts in place to better support our clients and business partners across the globe."

Intertrust has a presence in 30 jurisdictions with over 65 years of experience and has over 17,000 clients with combined AUA of USD 460bn.

Notes to Editors

About Intertrust

Intertrust is a global leader in providing tech-enabled corporate and fund solutions to clients operating and investing in the international business environment. The Company has more than 3,500 employees across 30 jurisdictions in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle-East. Intertrust delivers high-quality, tailored fund, corporate, capital market and private wealth services to its clients, with a view to building long-term relationships. The Company works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multinational corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

