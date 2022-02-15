Intertrust ExpressPlay and Jscrambler Partner to Provide Enterprise-grade Application Security for Streaming Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intertrust, a global leader in media security and anti-piracy services, and Jscrambler, a technology company specializing in client-side security for web and mobile applications, today announced a joint solution for streaming service providers. By integrating Intertrust's ExpressPlay Media Security Suite with Jscrambler's client-side security platform , video streaming platforms can leverage enterprise-grade application security as a feature of the ExpressPlay Anti-Piracy portfolio that protects JavaScript/HTML5 streaming players and apps against tampering, piracy, and data theft.

As web-based streaming applications and players grow in complexity and popularity, piracy and attacks targeting these apps is also rising, prompting the need for a defense-in-depth approach. Web App Client-Side Protection is one of the key categories in application security and Jscrambler is recognized as a leader in this space. With Jscrambler's client-side security platform, ExpressPlay customers benefit from leading technology that secures their video delivery platforms, reducing exposure to pirates while also protecting intellectual property and sensitive user data.

Jscrambler also protects and hardens the client-side watermarking solutions offered as part of ExpressPlay Watermarking and Anti-Piracy services against tampering and bypass. It ensures adherence to content license agreements by protecting the source code of the player and the watermarking client, while making sure that they are executed in the expected environment and by authorized users. Additionally, since user credentials and financial information pass through the client-side application at some point in time, this solution safeguards users' data.

"We're continuously working with partners with complementary security technologies to enhance our ExpressPlay anti-piracy portfolio", said Ali Hodjat, VP of Marketing at Intertrust Expressplay. "Our partnership with Jscrambler will enable us to offer a premium technology to protect JavaScript and HTML5 streaming players and apps and help video streaming operators reduce piracy threats by ensuring that every link in the content delivery chain is solid and secure".

"During these last few years, we have seen an industry-wide move towards JavaScript and HTML5 streaming players. It's crucial that companies in this space protect the source code of these players and harden client-side watermarking solutions", said Carlos Rocha Gonçalves, Head of Marketing and Sales at Jscrambler. "This partnership with Intertrust ExpressPlay will allow us to deliver cutting-edge security to streaming operators, minimizing the risk of piracy and data leaks, while also protecting proprietary algorithms."

ExpressPlay Anti-Piracy and Watermarking service incorporates content protection that features web piracy monitoring and legal enforcement for linear, live, and VOD content. The service combines online piracy monitoring using fingerprinting with watermarking technology that supports fast extraction of payloads in illegally redistributed content. ExpressPlay Watermarking enables a holistic live and on-demand content protection strategy that allows watermarking-related applications to be managed together with ExpressPlay multi-DRM service. ExpressPlay Watermarking fulfills the requirements of MovieLabs' Enhanced Content Protection (ECP) specification.

Jscrambler's client-side security platform leverages real-time threat analytics and runtime protection to seamlessly protect the client-side of web and mobile apps. By protecting every app component, from code to runtime, this platform detects client-side threats in real-time, provides actionable insights about each threat and blocks the source of the malicious behavior. As a result, Jscrambler's client-side security platform effectively prevents intellectual property theft, piracy, automated abuse and data leakage, while driving compliance with data protection regulations and application security standards.

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations–from mobile, consumer electronics and IoT manufacturers, to service providers. These products include ExpressPlay, the world's leading provider of digital rights management (DRM) and anti-piracy services optimized for rights owners and distributors of broadcast, live and VOD content. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognised. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing. Additional information about ExpressPlay is available at at www.expressplay.com or followed on Twitter or LinkedIn . Intertrust can be found at intertrust.com , Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Jscrambler

Jscrambler is the leader in client-side web security. With Jscrambler, JavaScript applications become self-defensive and resilient to tampering and reverse-engineering, while also capable of detecting and blocking client-side attacks like Magecart and data exfiltration. Jscrambler is trusted by the Fortune 500 and major companies in sectors such as finance, e-commerce, broadcasting, software development, and gaming. Jscrambler is recognized by Gartner in the Market Guide for In-App Protection, Market Guide for Online Fraud Detection, and Hype Cycle for Application Security, and has been recognized by Deloitte as one of EMEA's fastest-growing tech companies. For more information, please visit jscrambler.com

