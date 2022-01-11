Intertrust ExpressPlay Joins AWS Independent Software Vendor Accelerate Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intertrust ExpressPlay , a leader in media security and anti-piracy services, is now an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Technology Partner within the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. As a Partner, Intertrust ExpressPlay can now participate in the new AWS ISV Partner Path allowing further differentiating, co-marketing, and co-selling opportunities.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for organizations that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting participating ISVs with the AWS sales organization.

As a prerequisite to joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Intertrust ExpressPlay completed a Foundational Technical Review (FTR) of their ExpressPlay® DRM cloud service. The AWS FTR, formerly known as Technical Baseline Review, enables AWS Partners to identify and remediate risks in cloud service offerings. The FTR is led by an AWS Partner Solutions Architect who reviews AWS Partner cloud services using a specific set of requirements based on the Security, Reliability, and Operational Excellence pillars of the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

ExpressPlay® DRM is a complete multi-digital rights management (DRM) monetization service for over-the-top (OTT) streaming service providers and content distributors. This cloud-based service offers broad client device compatibility for live and premium video on-demand services with proven scalability through its work with some of the world's largest OTT streaming platforms.

"We are proud to work with AWS to offer cloud solutions for OTT streaming platforms, content owners, and pay-TV broadcasters," said Ali Hodjat, VP Marketing at Intertrust ExpressPlay. "By joining AWS Partner Network and leveraging the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, our customers benefit from pre-integrated solutions with secure workflows that shorten time to market and reduce operational risks."

ExpressPlay DRM is a key component of the ExpressPlay Media Security Suite , which consists of a cloud-native multi-DRM service, unique cloud-based broadcast security solution, comprehensive anti-piracy services, and an offline multi-DRM platform. ExpressPlay DRM cloud service supports all major DRMs, as well as all major operating systems and adaptive bitrate protocols. Content owners and distributors of premium content can use ExpressPlay DRM with AWS Elemental MediaPackage to reliably prepare and protect live and on-demand video for delivery over the internet.

About Intertrust ExpressPlay

Intertrust ExpressPlay offers robust protection and anti-piracy services optimized for rights owners and distributors of live and VOD content, enhanced by a rich partner ecosystem. The cloud based ExpressPlay Media Security Suite features the world-leading ExpressPlay multi-DRM service, ExpressPlay XCA broadcast security solution, and ExpressPlay Anti-Piracy and Watermarking services, with proven scalability in the largest OTT streaming platforms globally. ExpressPlay DRM Offline enables secure streaming of premium content through an offline multi-DRM platform. Additional information is available at www.expressplay.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

