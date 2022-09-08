Intertrust Home Toolkit Enables Partnerships and Two-sided Marketplaces between Service Providers

Network operators, energy providers, media companies, and other Service Providers can work together to boost average revenue per user and subscriber stickiness by offering new value added services cost-effectively

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intertrust, the world's leading provider of cross-platform, trusted interoperability solutions, today announced Intertrust Home™, a new toolkit based on its Intertrust Platform to enable operators across verticals to partner to provide their customers with easy-to-use, unified services. With Intertrust Home, network operators such as telecommunications companies and cable operators can offer energy, media, insurance and other services without investing in complex new infrastructure and markets. Using Intertrust Home, operators can integrate each other's services while focusing on their core markets.

Network operators have invested heavily in fiber, DSL, and 5G, only to see margins fall as a result of third-party, "over the top" services. Media services like Netflix and Amazon Prime use data delivery channels provided by telcos, while depriving them of value-added services revenue. Similarly, as a result of climate change and the global energy crisis, energy service providers also face new challenges brought on by deregulation, distributed renewable energy resources, and internet of things (IoT) technology. In response, energy providers are turning to data-driven IoT services such as Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) that require interoperable, secure and private access to data and endpoint devices across their networks.

Intertrust Home allows data and IoT device operations across operators to work as one, regardless of cloud and device infrastructure. Using Intertrust Home, a network operator can federate data from its customers to partners like energy companies who can act on the data and send control to energy consuming devices in a home. Intertrust Home protects privacy and provides consistent trust models across services and devices. Customers benefit from vendor choice and data interoperability. Intertrust Home also includes media digital rights management using Intertrust's renowned ExpressPlay DRM and XCA providing a one stop solution for unified services. With Intertrust Home, consumers benefit from new, convenient, and cost-effective services while major infrastructure operators can build non-competitive partnerships to enter new markets.

"Prior to Intertrust Home, only large Internet giants like Amazon and Google have been able to provide unified multi-device services via over the top approaches," said Talal G. Shamoon, Intertrust's CEO. "Using Intertrust Home, operators across industries can join together to provide virtual unified services, energy efficiency, and reliability while dramatically increasing revenue per user."

Intertrust Home offers operators these features:

Intertrust XPN - Allows operators to procure devices from most any certified IoT device maker and ensure trusted operations from device to cloud and back, protecting data and authorization traffic while at rest, in processing and in transit. XPN allows policy enforcement and authentication at the endpoint, including on a large number of chipsets, IoT devices, set top boxes, gateways and smart TVs. Advanced Data Federation and Governance Capabilities - Network operators can build trusted data driven partnerships, regardless of underlying data technologies, clouds, etc. while respecting privacy and other regulations. ExpressPlay Multi-DRM and XCA Hybrid Conditional Access - Network operators wishing to add media capabilities can enjoy the world's most deployed Digital Rights Management system as part of Intertrust Home, including XCA Conditional Access that is supported by a growing number of smart TVs, including LG, Sony, Vestel, HiSense and others.

Intertrust is a pioneer in data rights management and trusted data technologies with over 20 years of operational experience in managing trusted data at scale. Intertrust Platform capabilities are a core technology in Intertrust Home. The company has reliably provisioned over 2 billion devices with over 20 billion keys. Intertrust provides toolkits for vertical applications designed for renewable energy, grid planning, home automation, and digital rights management.

Interrtust will showcase Intertrust Home at IBC 2022 at the RAI, Amsterdam September 9th to 12th, 2022 at booth number B.D66.

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations–from mobile, consumer electronics and IoT manufacturers, to service providers and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world's leading digital rights management (DRM) and technologies to enable private data exchanges for various verticals, including energy, entertainment, retail/marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with a presence in major cities in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognised. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing. Additional information is available at intertrust.com , or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

Contact:

Jordan Slade

MSR Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Intertrust