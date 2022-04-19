Interval Fund Spring Manager Spotlight set for April 26th and 27th

RICHMOND, Va., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Active Investment Company Alliance (AICA) is pleased to announce a two-day virtual conference for Financial Advisors and Institutional Investors featuring Interval Fund managers and executives. The "2022 Interval Fund Spring Manager Spotlight" will take place on the afternoons of April 26th and 27th, from 1:00 ET to 4:00 pm ET each day.

2022 Interval Fund Spring Manager Spotlight, April 26th and 27th at 1:00 pm EST

"Investors have always sought better portfolio and income diversification. Alternative assets have been offering that diversification but traditionally have not been accessible to retail investors. Interval Funds are making alternative assets accessible. Most now have 3-5 year performance track records, have proven themselves in the market, and as a group they're offering a wide spectrum of choices for investors. This event will enable investors and their advisors to better understand the structure and how some of the top funds are using it to deliver solid results for investors."

- John Cole Scott, chief investment officer at Closed-End Fund Advisors and executive chairman at AICA

Interval Funds, a non-listed type of closed-end fund, have experienced tremendous growth in recent years. There are now 75 Interval funds managing about $60 billion, up from 27 such funds less than 5 years ago.

Agenda

April 26th



Panel 1: Private Investment Opportunities in an Interval Fund

Moderator: Kim Flynn – XA Investments

Panelists:

Michael Bell - Primark Private Equity Investments Fund

Shiloh Bates - Flat Rock Global

Panel 2: Interval Fund Real Estate Opportunities

Moderator: Mike Taggart, Executive Director, AICA

Panelists:

Bill Boscow, ChFC – Wildermuth

TBD

April 27th

Panel 3: Credit Investing through an Interval Fund

Moderator: Chuck Jaffe – Host of Moneylife

Panelists:

Colin McBurnette – Angel Oak

Robert Watson – Destra Capital

Justin Pfaff – Nuveen

Panel 4: Investment Comparison of Interval and Tender Offer Funds

Moderator: Kevin Hardy, Partner – Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher, & Flom

Panelists:

Brett Schlemovitz – Conversus

Alexander Contrell, CFA, CAIA -- Cliffwater

The event will be hosted on the interactive REMO.com conference platform, allowing participants to network with video between sessions and after the event. The financial press is encouraged to attend. Audience questions are welcomed, expected, and may be submitted through the REMO conference platform.

Due to regulatory compliance rules, registration is required to attend the event.

4.5 CFP CE Credits (pending).

AICA offers an interval fund screener and profile pages on its website, powered by CEFData.com. Visit https://aicalliance.org.

The Active Investment Company Alliance is a non-profit trade association (501(c)(6)) for closed-end funds (CEFs), business development companies (BDCs), Interval Funds and Tender Offer Funds.

