Interval International And Grupo Hospedar Sign Exclusive, Multi-Site Affiliation Agreement

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interval International, prominent worldwide provider of vacation services, has entered into an exclusive multi-site affiliation agreement with Grupo Hospedar in Brazil. The contract includes two existing fractional resorts on the northeast coast, Encantos de Itaperapuã and Paraíso das Dunas, as well as all future properties developed or acquired during the term of the agreement.

Encantos de Itaperapuã is located in the historic city of Porto Seguro, Bahia, a popular vacation destination known for its miles of spectacular beaches and year-round temperate weather. Paraíso das Dunas is situated in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, which is distinguished by extensive coastal sand dunes, reefs, and freshwater lagoons.

"In the last six years, Grupo Hospedar has made significant strides, welcoming nearly 2,800 owners and implementing a sizeable expansion at one of its beachfront resorts," said Marcos Agostini, Interval's executive vice president of global sales and business development. "The company has achieved a great deal in a short period of time, and we look forward to supporting their exciting future plans."

A short walk from Taperapuã Beach, Encantos de Itaperapuã comprises 49 units that include bathrooms with modern finishes and flat screen TVs. Guests can enjoy an array of on-site amenities, including a restaurant, two outdoor swimming pools, a fitness room, and a children's recreation area. Nearby Porto Seguro features additional dining and shopping options, and a vibrant nightlife along the Passarela do Álcool promenade.

"Interval's long-term approach to strategic partnerships with developer clients is invaluable to our success and integral to maintaining the momentum we've created," said Marcos Dantas, CEO of Grupo Hospedar. "Working hand-in-hand with us, the company offers our owners complementary programs and services that are truly innovative in the shared ownership industry."

Approximately 100 yards from the popular Praia dos Artistas, Paraíso das Dunas has 88 units currently being renovated and slated for completion in the third quarter of 2020. An additional 117 units are under construction and expected to be finalized in the third quarter of 2021. Planned on-site amenities will consist of two swimming pools, a pool bar, a restaurant, a fully equipped gym, and a kids' playroom.

New purchasers at Encantos de Itaperapuã and Paraíso das Dunas will be enrolled as individual members of Interval International, entitling them to a host of year-round benefits, including the opportunity to exchange their weeks for stays at other resorts in Interval's global network.

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises more than 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 13 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and nearly 2 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs.

SOURCE Interval International

Related Links

http://www.resortdeveloper.com

