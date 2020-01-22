Interval International Launches Inaugural Member Cruise

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interval International, a prominent worldwide provider of vacation services, recently hosted its first-ever Member Cruise aboard Symphony of the Seas, one of Royal Caribbean's newest ships. The seven-night eastern Caribbean sailing catered to nearly 200 participants, who enjoyed a variety of curated activities that ranged from members-only shore excursions to special giveaways. A team of Interval Ambassadors was onboard to share the experience with members and host the private events.

"This wonderful cruise event was an opportunity to build member affinity and a more connected Interval community," said Sharon Freed. "We know how much our members love to cruise, and it was very rewarding to see how much they also valued the chance to connect with fellow members."

As part of their booking, members were able to participate in various exclusive events and activities, including two private cocktail receptions, member games and nightly group dining, as well as choose from one of three members-only shore excursions to St. Maarten; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Stingray City in Bahamas. In addition, they received goodie bags, special giveaways, and an onboard credit per stateroom. Upon arrival, members were greeted by the Interval Ambassadors, who were available to assist with questions throughout the week.

"We love cruising. This was our favorite cruise and a big part of that was Interval and how they paved the way for us to do so many things and get to know other [members]." — Paulette B.

"The cruise, the ship, and the entertainment were very good. But most importantly, the Interval Member Cruise was made tenfold more enjoyable due to the extremely friendly Ambassadors. Without them, it would have been just another cruise." — Rio I.

"Being able to just share experiences and talk about [our] best travel times and destinations with fellow members was very enlightening, and we even made some friends and hopefully, traveling companions." — Jeanette V.

"We were very pleased to hear that nearly 90 percent of members who took this Member Cruise would join us on another," Freed noted. "Members told us that they especially appreciated the personal service from the ambassadors and the carefully selected options that we added to their itinerary."

Interval offers its members, who own vacation time at Interval-affiliated resorts around the globe, the convenience of booking cruises and other leisure services through Interval Travel, its full-service travel agency. In conjunction with these services, certified cruise specialists help members choose from a variety of cruise lines, itineraries, and experiences — and often at members-only rates. Interval's Best Price Guarantee also allows them to match pricing before or within 24 hours of booking. Members can book their cruise vacation by visiting intervalworld.com or contacting Interval Travel at 1-800-622-1540.

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises more than 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 13 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and approximately 2 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs.

