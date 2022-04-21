INTERVAL INTERNATIONAL RENEWS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH LEADING CARIBBEAN VACATION OWNERSHIP RESORT - DAWN BEACH CLUB

MIAMI, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interval International, a leading worldwide provider of vacation services, and Babitbay Beach Development Corporation, B.V., have signed an agreement to renew an affiliation first established in 2009 with Dawn Beach Club in St. Maarten, Netherlands Antilles. The multi-year contract provides Dawn Beach Club members with access to Interval's numerous vacation exchange benefits and upgraded services.

"Dawn Beach Club has enjoyed tremendous success in the vacation ownership business and has built a reputation for providing its members with the highest quality vacation experience," said Neil Kolton, Interval's business development director, Caribbean and Southeast U.S. "The club's membership base has expanded significantly due to the efforts of its dedicated, highly talented team, effective sales and marketing, and outstanding products and services."

As an Interval International Elite Resort®, this oceanfront property is recognized as being among the very best of Interval's network, providing an extraordinary vacation experience, exceptional service, and luxurious features and appointments. Each unit offers 1,650-sq ft. of spacious living space with three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, fully equipped kitchens with upscale appliances, modern electronics, and private patios or balconies. Guests enjoy access to a fitness center, an oceanfront freshwater pool with a swim-up bar, restaurant, delicatessen, and concierge services.

"We are delighted to continue our more than decade-long association with Interval, which speaks to the importance of the relationship. The company has proven to be engaged and solution-oriented," said Joseph Yung, vice president of Babitbay Beach Development Corporation, B.V. "We count on this team to support our business and provide key solutions that add value to our product through cutting-edge digital tools, customized training, and year-round travel and leisure benefits."

New Dawn Beach Club purchasers are provided with the option to enroll as either Club Interval Gold® or Interval Platinum® members with access to a number of upgraded benefits and services that they can enjoy year-round. These include Interval Options®; the ability to use points toward a hotel stay, cruise, or experiential travel; ShortStay Exchange® for long weekends and midweek resort vacations; savings on Getaway vacation rentals; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® membership; online hotel discounts; and VIP ConciergeSM for personal assistance, 24/7.

The 37-square-mile island of St. Maarten is known for its Caribbean hospitality, European culture, fusion cuisine, and duty-free shopping. Guests can visit many local attractions, ranging from various beaches and outdoor markets to a colonial fort, a former sugar plantation turned eco-park, and a butterfly farm. They can also take advantage of countless activities, such as water sports, horseback riding, and golf.

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises nearly 3,200 resorts in over 90 nations. Through offices in 13 countries, Interval offers world-class products and benefits to resort clients and more than 1.6-million-member families who are enrolled in various membership programs. Interval is an operating business of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC), a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. Visit Interval International on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

