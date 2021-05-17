Intervale Capital Announces Rebrand to Amberjack Capital Partners

HOUSTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intervale Capital, a leading growth oriented private equity investment firm that has raised over $1.3 billion of institutional committed capital, today announced it is changing its name to Amberjack Capital Partners ("Amberjack"). Amberjack is an independent, employee-owned investment firm, focused on investing in a diversified portfolio of growth businesses in the middle market. The new name supports Amberjack's broadening of its investment end market focus to include the infrastructure, industrial and environmental sectors.

Effective immediately, all business activities will be undertaken using the Amberjack name. Along with the name change, Amberjack has updated its corporate identity including changes to its website found at www.amberjackcapital.com

Patrick Connelly and Jason Turowsky will continue to lead Amberjack, and will serve as the firm's Co-Managing Partners.

"Over our history, we have successfully invested in and built leading service companies and equipment manufacturers. As we continue to expand our end market focus to reflect changing market dynamics, we remain committed to our existing investors, portfolio companies and management teams. The new brand, Amberjack, is intended to reflect our firm's strong team culture, core mission and vision for the future," commented Patrick Connelly.

Jason Turowsky added "We will maintain the same disciplined and differentiated approach to investing in and building middle market companies that has proven successful for our investors and management team partners. This is an exciting step in our platform's evolution and growth as we look to partner with entrepreneurs and managers across a wide array of businesses operating in the infrastructure, industrial and environmental end markets."

With its headquarters in Houston, Amberjack is well positioned geographically to source investment opportunities and grow businesses that are benefiting from attractive secular and demographic trends. Amberjack targets differentiated companies that serve the infrastructure, industrial and environmental sectors. Amberjack is frequently the first institutional capital partner for entrepreneur owned companies, and focuses on businesses with $3 to $20 million of EBITDA.

About Amberjack Capital Partners:

Amberjack Capital Partners (formerly known as Intervale Capital) is a specialized private equity firm that invests in and partners with entrepreneurs and business owners to build market leaders serving the infrastructure, industrial and environmental end markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the firm has raised over $1.3 billion of committed capital since its inception in 2006 and has invested in over 50 companies.

Contact:

Patrick Connelly

Co-Managing Partner, Amberjack Capital Partners

[email protected]

Jason Turowsky

Co-Managing Partner, Amberjack Capital Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Amberjack Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.amberjackcapital.com

