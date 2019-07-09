Intervale Capital Announces the Promotion of Patrick Conroy to Principal

HOUSTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partners of Intervale Capital ("Intervale") are pleased to announce the promotion of Patrick Conroy to Principal, effective immediately.

Since joining the firm in 2015, Patrick has been responsible for the management of numerous aspects of Intervale's energy products and services company portfolio. He currently serves as a director of Enercorp Sand Solutions, Pro Oil and Gas Services, and Certus Energy Solutions.

Patrick has made valuable contributions to Intervale over the years, and as a result of his growing leadership role within the firm, the Partners of Intervale are pleased to promote Patrick to the role of Principal. The entire firm welcomes this promotion and looks forward to his continued success.

Prior to Intervale, Patrick worked in the global natural resources investment banking group at Goldman, Sachs & Co. He received a BS in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He currently serves on the Chemical Engineering Advisory Council at Texas A&M.

About Intervale Capital:

Intervale Capital is a middle market private equity firm that invests in and builds market leaders in the energy and infrastructure products and services sector. The firm operates from offices in Houston and Boston, and has raised $1.3 billion of committed capital since its inception in 2006.

Intervale portfolio companies include Innovex Downhole Solutions, Milestone Environmental Services, Enercorp Sand Solutions, TorcSill Foundations, Entegra Solutions, Taurex Drill Bits, Aegis Chemical Solutions, among others.

