Intervale Capital Announces the Promotion of Will Donnell to Vice President

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partners of Intervale Capital ("Intervale") are pleased to announce the promotion of Will Donnell to Vice President, effective immediately.

Since joining the firm in 2016, Will has played an active role in overseeing numerous aspects of Intervale's energy products and services company portfolio. He currently serves as a director on the Boards of Aegis Chemical Solutions, Tier 1 Energy Solutions and Pro Oil & Gas Services.

Will has made valuable contributions to Intervale over the years, and as a result of his growing role within the firm, the Partners of Intervale are pleased to promote Will to the role of Vice President. The entire firm welcomes this promotion and looks forward to his continued success.

Prior to Intervale, Will spent three years at PPHB, a boutique investment banking firm focused exclusively on the energy service and equipment sector. He received a BA in Business Administration from Rhodes College and an MS in Finance from the University of Texas.

About Intervale Capital:

Intervale Capital is a middle market private equity firm that invests in and builds market leaders in the energy and infrastructure products and services sector. The firm operates from offices in Houston and Boston, and has raised $1.3 billion of committed capital since its inception in 2006.

Intervale portfolio companies include Innovex Downhole Solutions, Milestone Environmental Services, Enercorp Sand Solutions, Entegra Solutions, Taurex Drill Bits, Aegis Chemical Solutions, Pro Oil & Gas Services, among others.

