InterVenn Appoints Industry Leaders Alec Ford and Mitch Levine to Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVenn Biosciences , a life sciences company unlocking the value of glycoproteomics for the development of transformational healthcare solutions, today announced the appointment of Alec Ford and Mitch Levine to the company's Board of Directors. These strategic appointments come as InterVenn focuses on the next phase of its growth: advancing the commercialization of glycoproteomic diagnostics. The company is developing glycoproteomic diagnostic solutions designed to support more informed clinical decision-making across complex diseases.

"We are excited to welcome Alec and Mitch to InterVenn's Board of Directors at a pivotal moment for the company," said Andrew Quong, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of InterVenn Biosciences. "Their combined expertise in diagnostics commercialization, operational scaling, and life sciences financial strategy will help accelerate our mission to bring glycoproteomics into clinical practice and unlock a new frontier in precision medicine."

Alec Ford has over 30 years of experience in the genomics, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries, and has a proven track record driving commercial growth and performance for businesses in highly competitive and regulated biomedical markets. He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Karius, a leader in liquid biopsy for infectious diseases. He was previously the Chief Operating Officer for Myriad Genetics, a molecular diagnostic company. During his time at Myriad, he launched new products and scaled new business units in Women's Health, Oncology, Urology, and Prenatal screening. Previously, Alec has held leadership positions at Novartis, Sanofi-Aventis, Nektar Therapeutics, and Pfizer. Alec is a founding board member of BioUtah, Utah's life sciences trade association.

Mitch Levine is an accomplished finance and corporate strategist with extensive leadership experience in the biotechnology and diagnostics sectors. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Prenostics. Most recently, Mr. Levine served as CEO and Board Chair of SmartHealth Diagnostics, where he oversaw the development of digital imaging instrumentation and laboratory expansion under CLIA/CAP accreditation. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Oncocyte (Nasdaq: OCX), spearheading ten capital raises and three strategic acquisitions. He is an independent director of Codetta BioSciences, serves as Chair of the Board of Directors of Clarus Dx, and was the Board Chair for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Nasdaq: IPA). In 2000, he founded Enable Capital Management, providing growth capital to hundreds of companies in the technology and life sciences sectors.

About InterVenn Biosciences

InterVenn Biosciences is advancing precision medicine through glycoproteomics—an innovative approach that reveals critical biological signals traditional genomics and proteomics cannot see.

By leveraging artificial intelligence and deep glycoproteomic analysis, InterVenn maps the glycoprotein control points that orchestrate disease progression, enabling earlier detection, more precise clinical insights, and improved patient outcomes.

InterVenn's mission is to unlock the full potential of the glycoproteome to transform diagnostics and personalize patient care across women's health, oncology, and other complex diseases.

To learn more, visit intervenn.com.

Contact

Nick Khadder - (888) 706-1670, Ext. 889

[email protected]

SOURCE InterVenn Biosciences