Interventional Oncology Market size is set to grow by USD 1.04 bn from 2024-2028, AngioDynamics Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co. & Boston Scientific Corp., and more to emerge as Some of the Key Companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global interventional oncology market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.04 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. As a content expert, I'd be happy to provide an industry trend analysis on the Interventional Oncology Market. According to recent research studies, the global incidence of cancer is on the rise, with an estimated 27.5 million new cases expected by 2040. Key stakeholders in this market include cancer therapies providers, MIS surgeries manufacturers, and reimbursement coverage entities. Buying behavior is influenced by the incidence of various tumors, such as lung, liver, and breast cancers, as well as technological advancements in minimally invasive procedures. Public-private investments and assumptions regarding reimbursement coverage also play a significant role in market growth. For a more in-depth analysis, please request a free sample report. Traditional treatment procedures continue to coexist with interventional oncology, offering opportunities for innovation and expansion.

Interventional Oncology Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Interventional Oncology Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AngioDynamics Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Group Inc., Elekta AB, HealthTronics Inc., Hologic Inc., IceCure Medical Ltd., INSIGHTEC Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, MedWaves Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Mermaid Medical Group, Profound Medical Corp., Siemens AG, Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., Quantum Surgical SAS .

Interventional Oncology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.7% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AngioDynamics Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Group Inc., Elekta AB, HealthTronics Inc., Hologic Inc., IceCure Medical Ltd., INSIGHTEC Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, MedWaves Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Mermaid Medical Group, Profound Medical Corp., Siemens AG, Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., and Quantum Surgical SAS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market Segmentation

This Interventional Oncology Market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Hospitals and diagnostic centers, Ambulatory surgery centers, Research and academic institutes) Product (Particle embolization, Ablation, Support devices) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW))

This report breaks down the global Interventional Oncology Market by segment.list, providing an overview and analyzing market trends. It uses data from 2023 to estimate market figures for 2024 to end-year, offering essential insights into the current size and future growth of the market. Additionally, the report covers market characteristics, major companies, user preferences, and geographic opportunities. Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

