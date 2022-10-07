Interventional Oncology Market Size to Grow by USD 1.03 Bn, Life Science Tools and Services Market to be Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global interventional oncology market has been categorized as a part of the global life science tools and services market. The parent market, the global life science tools and services market, covers products and companies engaged in the research and development (R&D) of various product categories, including instruments, capital equipment, accessories, and consumables that are used for the R&D of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products and laboratory diagnosis of various diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interventional Oncology Market 2022-2026

The interventional oncology market size is expected to grow by USD 1.03 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Interventional Oncology Market 2022-2026: Scope

The interventional oncology market report covers the following areas:

Interventional Oncology Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The interventional oncology market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive is high due to the presence of numerous vendors that have high product differentiation. Key vendors hold a significant share of the market owing to their strong expertise and financial capabilities. They are focusing on inorganic growth strategies to expand their presence and add new technologies to strengthen their product portfolio. However, new vendors are competing with established vendors by strengthening their positions in local markets.

Interventional Oncology Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

AngioDynamics Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Medical LLC, EDAP TMS SA, Elekta AB, HealthTronics Inc., IceCure Medical, ILJIN Group, INSIGHTEC Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, MedWaves Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Mermaid Medical Group, Profound Medical Corp., Siemens AG, Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd., Sonablate Corp., Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Find key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments.

Interventional Oncology Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Ablation: The ablation segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as owing to the increasing incidence of cancer cases.

segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as owing to the increasing incidence of cancer cases.

Embolization

Geography

North America : This region will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer cases in the region.

: This region will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer cases in the region.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Interventional Oncology Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist interventional oncology market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the interventional oncology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the interventional oncology market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interventional oncology market vendors

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The breast cancer liquid biopsy market share is expected to increase by USD 464.12 million from 2021 to 2026.

Neuroprosthetics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The neuroprosthetics market share is expected to increase by USD 4.59 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Interventional Oncology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AngioDynamics Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Medical LLC, EDAP TMS SA, Elekta AB, HealthTronics Inc., IceCure Medical, ILJIN Group, INSIGHTEC Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, MedWaves Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Mermaid Medical Group, Profound Medical Corp., Siemens AG, Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd., Sonablate Corp., Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

