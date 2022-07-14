Interventional Orthopedic Solutions Brings Cutting-edge Regenexx® Orthopedic Treatments for Arthritis, Joint Injuries, and Spine Pain to Rochester and the Twin Cities

ROCHESTER, Minn., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interventional Orthopedic Solutions Rochester is establishing its commitment to excellence in the field of Regenerative Orthopedics by entering into a partnership with Regenexx®, a worldwide network of specially trained physicians providing advanced, research-driven, regenerative orthopedic treatments. The alliance brings cutting-edge, non-surgical orthopedic treatments to Minnesota residents suffering from sports injuries, spine pain, or degenerative diseases such as osteoarthritis.

Dr. Russell Bergum

Interventional Orthopedic Solutions Rochester was founded by Dr. Russell Bergum, a long-time Minnesotan and a specialist in regenerative medicine and interventional orthopedics, and is focused on the treatment of musculoskeletal injuries and degenerative orthopedic conditions.

"All of our procedures are based on published, peer-reviewed research and incorporate the extensive Regenexx outcomes database tracking patient results from 2005 to the present, to guide treatment plans," said Dr. Bergum, founder of IOS-Rochester. "Our goal is to get you back into doing the things you love to do. This is now possible through the state-of-the-art non-surgical orthobiologic treatments that we offer."

Interventional Orthobiologics is a specialty that focuses on using your body's natural healing agents to treat orthopedic injuries with the goal of reducing pain and improving joint function. The variety of orthobiologics available to Regenexx physicians, such as bone marrow aspirate concentrate (which contains stem cells) and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), allow them to create a treatment plan to best support your recovery. Regenexx procedures can be used in the treatment of conditions such as arthritis, back pain, and injury to ligaments, tendons, cartilage, spinal discs, or bones.

"Being selected to represent the Regenexx brand in Minnesota speaks to the quality, skill, and care that we provide our patients," said Catherine McBride, cofounder of the Rochester-based clinic. "Interventional Orthopedic Solutions is focused on providing the highest level of non-surgical orthopedic care in Minnesota and our partnership with Regenexx helps us achieve that goal."

Regenexx physicians are required to have extensive experience and training in performing precise injection-based procedures using image guidance for a range of body parts and injuries. With strict acceptance criteria, Regenexx only chooses the most qualified physicians to join their network. Interventional Orthopedic Solutions Dr. Russell Bergum is ranked among them.

About Interventional Orthopedic Solutions Rochester

We strive to be partners with our patients on the road to recovery, better health, and higher function. Dr. Bergum's extensive training and experience coupled with a concierge approach, state-of-the-art lab, and high-resolution ultrasound and fluoroscopy tools, allow us to create a custom care plan tailored to each patient's unique needs.

For more information on Interventional Orthopedic Solutions Rochester, visit https://iosrochester.com or call (507) 361-0400.

About Regenexx

Regenexx is a physician network specializing in interventional orthopedics, a new specialty that utilizes injection-based orthobiologic procedures as an alternative to many orthopedic surgeries. For more information on Regenexx, published research, and patient outcomes, visit https://regenexx.com.

