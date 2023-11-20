Interventional Spine Devices Market to grow by USD 3.07 billion from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 47% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The interventional spine devices market is expected to grow by USD 3.07 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.58% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by method (vertebroplasty, kyphoplasty, radiofrequency ablation, and others), end-user (hospital and ambulatory surgery centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of spinal disorders, which include osteoporosis, spinal surgery, spondylolisthesis, and scoliosis has been a major factor that is driving the market growth in North America. Moreover, minimally invasive spinal surgery is gaining popularity because of its minimized surgical tissue trauma compared with an open surgical procedure.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interventional Spine Devices Market 2024-2028

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, B.Braun SE, ChoiceSpine LLC, Globus Medical Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Spinal Elements Inc., Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers interventional spine devices such as Proclaim SCS Family and Eterna SCS System designed for the treatment of chronic pain, pain caused by Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy, and Non-surgical Back Pain.

To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Interventional Spine Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

The vertebroplasty segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. It can be employed to treat VCF patients who have severe pain and cannot manage daily routine activities.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Interventional Spine Devices Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Growing demand for minimally invasive (MI) and non-invasive procedures

Increasing incidence of spine and bone disorders

Favorable reimbursement scenario

The growing demand for minimally invasive (MI) and non-invasive procedures is a key factor driving market growth. There are many clinical trials and new product launches on the market. In addition, there has been a reduction in hospital stays and improved patient outcomes as a result of the demand for rapid recovery, which has led to several medical facilities performing spinal fusion operations to repair the spine.

Major Trend

The emergence of radiofrequency-targeted vertebral augmentation is a primary trend in the market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a free sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The Phacoemulsification Devices Market size is estimated to grow by USD 622.54 million at a CAGR of 5.36% between 2023 and 2028.

The Otoscopes Market size is estimated to grow by USD 72.05 million at a CAGR of 5.03% between 2023 and 2028.

What are the key data covered in this interventional spine devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the interventional spine devices market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the interventional spine devices market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the interventional spine devices market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of interventional spine device market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Method

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio