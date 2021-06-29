Interventional Systems receives FDA clearance for its all-around miniature medical robot

"We appreciate the partnership developed with the FDA to rigorously validate safety and accuracy. It is not trivial to develop a full-fledged robotic platform that puts surgeons in charge of so many different procedures with the same core technology, while ensuring a seamless integration into the clinical workflow", states Pedro Costa, Interventional Systems CPO.

"After a successful start with our partners in Europe and over ten years of experience in medical robotics, we decided it was about time we reached the other side of the pond", states Michael Vogele, Interventional Systems' founder and CEO. "We are sure our product is bound to democratize medical robotics in the US. The proven submillimeter accuracy and affordable price make it the most seasoned choice for any institution that is looking for new technology in order to improve the outcomes of interventional procedures", he adds.

The company plans to launch operations in the USA throughout the second-half of 2021 by launching centers of excellence for robotic-guided interventional procedures and establishing commercial partnerships with third-parties that look for a robotic offering to their customers.

About Interventional Systems: Interventional Systems/iSYS ( www.interventional-systems.com ) is the precision medical robotics company for the 21st century.

Through its miniature robotics solutions for image guided interventions and patient stabilization products, Interventional Systems leverages technology to bring medical interventions into the future. Interventional Systems is committed to making healthcare simpler, more comfortable, more hygienic, more affordable, and more efficient.

Interventional Systems is headquartered in Kitzbühel, Austria, and has offices in Austria and Germany.

