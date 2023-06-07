Interventional Vascular Specialists at Klinikum Hochsauerland, Clinic for Angiology/Clinic for Vascular Surgery in Germany Save Patient's Arm in Second Human Compassionate Use of VeinWay's Traversa for Venous Recanalization

News provided by

VeinWay

07 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

Details of first two clinical compassionate use cases presented at LINC in Leipzig, Germany

ARNSBERG-HÜSTEN, Germany and OR YEHUDA, Israel, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a second compassionate use case,  Klinikum Hochsauerland Clinic's interventional vascular surgeon Dr. Stefan Stalhoff, with supervision by VeinWay scientific advisory board member, interventional angiologist Dr. Michael Lichtenberg, used VeinWay's Traversa for venous recanalization to save a patient's arm that was in so much pain, that she could not hold her young children.

Continue Reading
Traversa Animated Video
Traversa Animated Video

Today's news follows the first-in-human compassionate use case announced on March 2, 2023, whereby University of Michigan Health Interventional Radiologists Dr. David M. Williams and Dr. Minhaj S. Khaja used VeinWay's Traversa for venous recanalization to save a patient's leg that was close to being amputated.

Details of both compassionate use cases were presented today at the LINC conference in Leipzig, Germany by Dr. Michael Lichtenberg, Chief of Angiology Klinikum Hochsauerland, Clinic for Angiology/Clinic for Vascular Surgery.

VeinWay CEO Jordan Pollack said, "VeinWay's Traversa helped the doctors in Germany to successfully cross a previously uncrossable blockage in the patient's vein and restore blood flow. The patient experienced immediate relief of symptoms.  I only wish we could have captured the joy on her face, as she can hold her children again pain-free."

Dr. Stalhoff said, "By using the Traversa we saved hours of procedure time and were able to achieve a goal previously unreachable, with comparable ease.  This makes two successful clinical outcomes using the Traversa thus far."

VeinWay is currently engaged in a series A fundraising.  For more information VeinWay and the Traversa, please contact:  [email protected]

About VeinWay

VeinWay provides physicians with a dedicated, purpose-built tool to create a pathway through a clogged vein such that physicians can easily restore blood flow through the vein to the heart. Traversa is built to expand the physician's ability to safely cross a variety of complicated blockages that were previously un-crossable, as well as shorten the time to cross.

VeinWay addresses an annual market of more than 1.7M Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) patients, half of which will return with Post Thrombotic Syndrome (PTS) within three to five years and 68% of those will have fully blocked veins. Traversa was developed by VeinWay as part of the MEDX Xelerator's Entrepreneur-in-Residence program designed to promote breakthrough innovation. VeinWay is a portfolio company of the MEDX Xelerator, a medical device incubator backed by Boston Scientific, Sheba Medical Center, MEDX Ventures Group, Consensus Business Group (CBG), and West Pharmaceuticals. The company is currently engaged in an A financing round.

Press Contact:

Marjie Hadad

General Manager

Must Have Communication & Consulting

On behalf of VeinWay

[email protected]

917-790-1178

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JClDzJQGu-M 

SOURCE VeinWay

Also from this source

Interventional Radiologists at the University of Michigan Health Save Patient's Leg in a First-in-Human Compassionate Use of VeinWay's Traversa

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.