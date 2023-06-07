Interventional Vascular Specialists at Klinikum Hochsauerland, Clinic for Angiology/Clinic for Vascular Surgery in Germany Save Patient's Arm in Second Human Compassionate Use of VeinWay's Traversa for Venous Recanalization

Details of first two clinical compassionate use cases presented at LINC in Leipzig, Germany

ARNSBERG-HÜSTEN, Germany and OR YEHUDA, Israel, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a second compassionate use case, Klinikum Hochsauerland Clinic's interventional vascular surgeon Dr. Stefan Stalhoff, with supervision by VeinWay scientific advisory board member, interventional angiologist Dr. Michael Lichtenberg, used VeinWay's Traversa for venous recanalization to save a patient's arm that was in so much pain, that she could not hold her young children.

Traversa Animated Video

Today's news follows the first-in-human compassionate use case announced on March 2, 2023, whereby University of Michigan Health Interventional Radiologists Dr. David M. Williams and Dr. Minhaj S. Khaja used VeinWay's Traversa for venous recanalization to save a patient's leg that was close to being amputated.

Details of both compassionate use cases were presented today at the LINC conference in Leipzig, Germany by Dr. Michael Lichtenberg, Chief of Angiology Klinikum Hochsauerland, Clinic for Angiology/Clinic for Vascular Surgery.

VeinWay CEO Jordan Pollack said, "VeinWay's Traversa helped the doctors in Germany to successfully cross a previously uncrossable blockage in the patient's vein and restore blood flow. The patient experienced immediate relief of symptoms. I only wish we could have captured the joy on her face, as she can hold her children again pain-free."

Dr. Stalhoff said, "By using the Traversa we saved hours of procedure time and were able to achieve a goal previously unreachable, with comparable ease. This makes two successful clinical outcomes using the Traversa thus far."

VeinWay is currently engaged in a series A fundraising. For more information VeinWay and the Traversa, please contact: [email protected]

About VeinWay

VeinWay provides physicians with a dedicated, purpose-built tool to create a pathway through a clogged vein such that physicians can easily restore blood flow through the vein to the heart. Traversa is built to expand the physician's ability to safely cross a variety of complicated blockages that were previously un-crossable, as well as shorten the time to cross.

VeinWay addresses an annual market of more than 1.7M Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) patients, half of which will return with Post Thrombotic Syndrome (PTS) within three to five years and 68% of those will have fully blocked veins. Traversa was developed by VeinWay as part of the MEDX Xelerator's Entrepreneur-in-Residence program designed to promote breakthrough innovation. VeinWay is a portfolio company of the MEDX Xelerator, a medical device incubator backed by Boston Scientific, Sheba Medical Center, MEDX Ventures Group, Consensus Business Group (CBG), and West Pharmaceuticals. The company is currently engaged in an A financing round.

Press Contact:

Marjie Hadad

General Manager

Must Have Communication & Consulting

On behalf of VeinWay

[email protected]

917-790-1178

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JClDzJQGu-M

SOURCE VeinWay