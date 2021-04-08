INTERVIEW ALERT: Expert Available to Comment on COVID-19 Vaccine Diplomacy and Strategies for Collaboration with Local Health Systems Around the World

Expert on U.S.-Global COVID-19 Vaccine Diplomacy Available for Interviews Tweet this

Dr. Reithinger is an infectious disease expert with extensive field-based experience managing global infectious disease programs and developing standards-based policies and strategies that rely on working collaboratively and effectively with global health stakeholders. He has experience managing and implementing programs focused on malaria, neglected tropical diseases, as well as zoonotic diseases such as COVID-19, avian influenza, and Ebola, and can speak to the transfer of viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 from animals to humans.

Prior to his position at RTI, Dr. Reithinger worked for the US Agency for International Development (USAID) as the President's Malaria Initiative (PMI) Team Leader and Malaria Advisor in Ethiopia. He has been published widely on the topics of infectious disease prevention, control and surveillance.

To set up an interview with Dr. Reithinger please contact [email protected].

About RTI International

RTI International is an independent, nonprofit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach—one that integrates expertise across the social and laboratory sciences, engineering, and international development. We believe in the promise of science, and we are inspired every day to deliver on that promise for the good of people, communities, and businesses around the world. For more information, visit www.rti.org.

SOURCE RTI International

Related Links

https://www.rti.org

