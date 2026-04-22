Interview Click Launches Free Platform Where Journalists' Questions and Experts' Answers Are Publicly Shared and Searchable

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new platform is changing how journalists find sources and how experts get quoted in the media. Interview Click, a free service from Broadcast Interview Source, Inc., allows journalists to post questions and experts to respond publicly, creating a searchable database of real-time media conversations.

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Unlike traditional services such as HARO and ProfNet, where users receive long email lists of queries, Interview Click enables users to search for specific topics and view both the questions and the answers. This open-access approach provides transparency and insight into how media interviews are sourced and developed.

PRWeek has described the service as "a dating service for PR," reflecting its role in directly connecting journalists with qualified sources.

A New Model for Media Access

Interview Click is designed to remove barriers on both sides of the media equation:

Journalists can post questions at no cost

Experts can respond at no cost

All public exchanges are indexed on the internet for visibility, including distribution to Google News and LexisNexis

Paid members also have access to a cloaked system for private, direct communication when needed.

"This flips the traditional model," said Mitchell P Davis, owner and spokesperson for the company. "Instead of gatekeeping access, we're making it easier for journalists to find credible voices—and for experts to demonstrate their expertise in real time."

Beyond Q&A: A Full Media Visibility Platform

Experts who join the platform can also create a free press room through the company's related service, ExpertClick, which has been called a "hot-site" by USA Today.

Public speakers can build profiles through SpeakerBank, operated by the International Platform Association—founded in 1831 by Daniel Webster.

Nonprofit organizations (501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6)) can also participate through discounted membership in the News Council, providing a centralized channel for spokesperson outreach.

Association Trends noted the impact of the model, writing: "It will make your group the central point for quotes & interviews."

A Proven Legacy in Media

Interview Click is the latest offering from Broadcast Interview Source, publisher of the long-running Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons. First introduced in 1984 as the Talk Show Guest Directory, the publication has been widely used by major media figures including Larry King, Paul Harvey, Rush Limbaugh, and Walter Cronkite.

The service has been called "Dial-an-Expert" by The New York Times and featured in The New Yorker's "Talk of the Town."

"Something every talk show producer must have," said Larry King.

Free Access Now Available

Interview Click is currently offering free registration for both journalists and experts.

Experts can register at: www.ExpertClick.com/FREE

Journalists can register at: www.ExpertClick.com/Journalist/Registerjournalist.aspx

Learn more: www.InterviewClick.com

For more information, call (202) 333-5000 or toll-free 1-800-YEARBOOK. For urgent inquiries, call (202) 864-9420.

The 2026 edition of the Yearbook is available at www.ExpertBook.com , and a full brochure can be downloaded at www.ExpertBrochure.com .

About Interview Click

Interview Click is a service of Broadcast Interview Source, Inc., connecting journalists with experts through an open, searchable platform. The company has supported media sourcing and expert visibility since 1984.

Contact:

Mitchell P. Davis

202-333-5000

[email protected]

SOURCE Interview Click