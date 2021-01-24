(Interview) OCB Life's Harry Pham shares about his business, future investments, as well as his passion for supercars and football.

Interviewer: Thank you Mr Harry Pham for accepting my interview. Does OCB Life Group often attend events of Singapore Business Group?

Harry: This event is an opportunity for our senior management team to get together to celebrate a successful year in 2020, and at the same time network with other Singapore companies in Vietnam. It is a unique experience attending a Singapore-style lunar new year dinner. For your information OCB Life Group intend to be a Diamond Sponsor of Singapore Business Group for the next two years, so we expect to attend more events of SBG in the future.

Interviewer: I read from international media that OCB Life Group was a Gold Sponsor for the recent Singapore Fintech Festival 2020. What was the purpose for sponsoring that event?

Harry: Singapore Fintech Festival 2020 is the largest annual fintech festival in the world. We participated in the event to showcase our new technology products, as well as network with global and regional companies in Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Internet of Things. We will continue to sponsor future editions of this world-class event, in 2021 and beyond.

Interviewer: Many industries are struggling as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. As an entrepreneur, do you see opportunities post-Covid?

Harry: Tourism, airlines, international events, and real estate development are badly affected by the pandemic. It will take a few years for these industries to get back to pre Covid level. Personally, I think that business and leisure travel will rebound strongly once the pandemic is brought under control. As a result, I plan to invest in a regional airline in the future.

Interviewer: So what kind of time frame are you talking about?

Harry: I am now looking around for opportunities to buy an existing airline with a good brand name, but it is still preliminary stage.

Interviewer: Do you have any advice to help businesses recover from the pandemic?

Harry: The migration to a Digital Economy is inevitable, and has accelerated due to the pandemic. Businesses must leverage technology to stay relevant. That is why OCB Life Group prioritizes innovation and new product development. We expect to launch a number of new technology products and solutions in the coming months.

Interviewer: I understand that OCB Life Group has advertised in a number of football matches. Can you share more information on this?

Harry: Yes, we have advertised on LED perimeter boards inside the stadiums of Premier League matches of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. We have also advertised on the virtual digital boards during broadcast of Real Madrid and Barcelona matches in LaLiga. In fact, there will be a match coming up on Sunday, January 24 between Barcelona against newly-promoted Eliche. You should watch the match, as you will be able to see our slogan "OCB LIFE. CHANGE MY LIFE" being featured during the match broadcast.

Other than Premier League and LaLiga matches, we have also purchased a Platinum Advertising Package for the coming World Cup Qualifier match between Vietnam and Malaysia on March 30. Our OCB LIFE brand will be featured for a total of 14 minutes during the match.

Football is very popular in the world, especially in South East Asia. Personally, I am also an ardent football fan. Hence, I plan to own a UK football club.

Interviewer: When?

Harry: I have not set a fixed timeline yet. But I have already expressed my plan to my Consultant.

Interviewer: I just want to ask one final question. I heard that you are a collector of supercars. Tell me more about your passion for this hobby.

Harry: Yes, I am very passionate over supercars, and I have a collection including: F8 Spider, MClaren 720S, Huracan, 911 Targa 4 GTS, 911 Carrera S, 718 Cayman, 488, MClaren 765LT, Panamera, Cayenes, R8 v10, Audi A8, BMW 740li, GLS500.

But I am not just a collector of supercars, I enjoy driving my supercars! Getting behind the steering wheel of a supercar is a driving experience like no other. It may be scary for a first-time driver of supercar, but once you are able to overcome the fear, feel the adrenalin rush at top speed, and enjoy being in control of the steering wheel – then the experience is priceless. These characteristics are also important in order succeed in the fast-paced business environment.

