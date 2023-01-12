Interview Valet Announces the Release of the 2023 Ultimate Guide to Promoting and Repurposing Podcast Interviews as a Guest

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interview Valet, the leading podcast interview marketing agency, is excited to announce the release of the 2023 Ultimate Guide to Promoting and Repurposing Your Podcast Interviews as a Guest. This is the second year for the guide, which has been updated with everything the company has learned over eight years of working with over 1,000 clients on 50,000 interviews.

The 2023 Ultimate Guide to Promoting & Repurposing Your Podcast Interviews as a Guest

According to Tom Schwab, Founder and Chief Evangelist Officer of Interview Valet, "In today's noisy digital age, it's vital for business leaders to establish thought leadership and build their brand. Podcast interviews are ideal, but it doesn't end when the recording stops. Our Ultimate Guide to Promoting and Repurposing Podcast Interviews is designed specifically to help high-level thought leaders, non-fiction authors, and growing companies to get more results from every podcast appearance to increase brand awareness, generate leads, and drive sales."

Schwab continues, "By repurposing and promoting podcast interviews, you can reach more people where they are and in the format they want. According to Edison Research, 51% of US adults listen to podcasts. Don't miss out on this opportunity to reach the other half."

Last year, the Ultimate Guide to Promoting and Repurposing Your Podcast Interviews was the second most requested educational resource from Interview Valet. The guide includes detailed information on leveraging your podcast interviews to get increased and scalable results from a podcast guesting strategy. Instead of just doing "more interviews," it empowers you to get more from every interview maximizing your return on the time and money invested in podcast guesting.

To celebrate the guide's release, Interview Valet will host a LinkedIn Live event on Wednesday, January 18th at 1 pm Eastern, where Tom Schwab will detail the report. The event will also include a Q&A session where attendees can ask Schwab and the Interview Valet team questions about repurposing and promoting their podcast interviews.

To download the guide and register for the LinkedIn Live event, visit the Interview Valet website or click here https://rb.gy/fj6nue .

About Interview Valet

Interview Valet is the leading podcast interview marketing agency. Going beyond just podcast guesting they provide real business results for high-level consultants, non-fiction authors, and growing companies. The company helps clients get invited to targeted podcasts so they can be heard by their ideal customers. Then they help move passive listeners to active visitors, and engaged leads. "You are the guest, we talk care of the rest."

