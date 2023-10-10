Interview Valet Connect Taking Podcast Guesting to the Next Level

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interview Valet, the leader in podcast interview marketing, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking development in the podcast industry. Effective August 2023, Interview Valet launched Connect Powered by Interview Valet, solidifying its position as the go to partner for leading brands, higher education, coaches, consultants, and non-fiction authors seeking to talk directly to their ideal customers on targeted podcast interviews to drive real business results.

This initiative expands Interview Valet's capabilities in their ability to provide top thought leaders with unprecedented access to the largest and most experienced team, deep established relationships with leading podcasts, and best data available. As a powerful marketing channel, podcast guesting is about more than being on just another show. It's about being on the right show and driving real results from each appearance.

While others are "podcast guessing," Interview Valet, and now Connect powered by Interview Valet, will remain committed to leveraging a combined eleven years of experience and extensive data repository to deliver unparalleled success for its clients. As the premier podcast guesting solution, Interview Valet continues to refine and innovate its services, transforming the way professionals engage with podcast audiences.

Tom Schwab, the Chief Evangelist Officer of Interview Valet, expressed his excitement about this landmark development, saying, "We are elated to integrate Connect into the Interview Valet ecosystem. This collaboration takes our industry to new heights, providing an unmatched level of service and data insights to our Certified Guests and leading podcast hosts. It's a huge win for Connect clients, Interview Valet clients, and the entire podcasting space."

With this integration, Interview Valet is reshaping the landscape of podcast guesting, creating unparalleled opportunities for clients to connect directly with their target audiences and drive real, measurable results. This exciting development reinforces Interview Valet's commitment to empowering businesses and thought leaders to thrive in the dynamic world of digital marketing.

About Interview Valet: Interview Valet started in 2015 as a pioneer in podcast interview marketing, revolutionizing the way leading brands and professionals connect with their audiences through the power of podcast interviews. With a team of skilled experts in Europe and North America, cutting-edge technology, and a wealth of data-driven insights, Interview Valet ensures clients maximize the potential of every podcast appearance. By facilitating meaningful connections and delivering value-rich content, Interview Valet continues to shape the future of podcast guesting.

SOURCE Interview Valet

