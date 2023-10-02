Interview Valet Launches "The Podcast Interview Marketing Show" on International Podcast Day

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Podcast Day, Interview Valet proudly announces the launch of The Podcast Interview Marketing Show. This exciting new podcast, brought to you by Interview Valet, is set to elevate professional marketing by sharing invaluable insights, strategies, and best practices for leveraging podcast interview marketing to expand brand reach and business growth.

As a leading figure in the podcasting world, Interview Valet has carved a niche as the category designer of podcast interview marketing over the past nine years. Now, they are harnessing their extensive knowledge, vast experience, and troves of data to bring you The Podcast Interview Marketing Show.

Interview Valet's founder and Chief Evangelist Officer, Tom Schwab, emphasizes the launch of this podcast aligns with Interview Valet's mission, which is "To personally introduce inspiring thought leaders to millions of ideal customers they could serve for the betterment of all." This show serves as an extension of Interview Valet's dedication to helping businesses, high-level consultants, emerging brands, and established institutions connect with a national audience in a personal, efficient, and highly effective manner.

This podcast offers listeners the opportunity to learn how to get heard by their ideal clients by leveraging other people's established audiences as expert guests. Each weekly episode explores a big idea on using podcast interview marketing to propel your brand and business forward. The show features actionable tips, insightful strategies, and thought-provoking discussions led by industry thought leaders who truly understand the power of podcasting as a marketing channel. Bringing an opportunity to gain invaluable insights and strategies that can take your brand and business to new heights by leveraging other people's audiences with podcast interview marketing.

Listeners can expect to hear from some of the brightest minds in both the podcasting and marketing industries, sharing their journeys, secrets, and hard-won wisdom. The show's content is designed to reveal what is working right now to maximize the results of every podcast interview.

"The Podcast Interview Marketing Show" caters to forward-thinking individuals and businesses that value relationships, high-touch sales, and the extraordinary potential of podcasting as a marketing tool. With this podcast, Interview Valet aims to provide a platform for innovation and growth in the podcasting world.

Interview Valet is the pioneer and category designer of podcast interview marketing. Since its inception in 2016, Interview Valet has been committed to connecting thought leaders with millions of ideal customers through the power of podcasting.

