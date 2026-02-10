Interview Valet Releases 2026 State of Podcast Guesting Report, Offering Exclusive Trends and Insights for Guests and Hosts

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interview Valet, the leader in Podcast Interview Marketing, has released its highly anticipated 2026 State of Podcast Guesting report, an authoritative, data-backed analysis of the trends shaping the podcast guesting landscape. Drawing from Interview Valet's proprietary and externally licensed datasets, the report provides actionable insights that help podcast guests and hosts make more informed, strategic decisions in their marketing and content efforts.

2026 State of Podcast Guesting Report

Over the past decade, podcast guesting has grown from a niche tactic into a mainstream strategy for thought leaders. As the space expands, so do the number of agencies and platforms offering podcast bookings, many with a limited focus on long-term impact or measurable results.

Interview Valet's 2026 report goes beyond surface metrics to uncover critical trends such as platform usage, recording formats, interview timelines, and competitive shifts, all designed to help users maximize their podcast marketing ROI.

"Our goal with the State of Podcast Guesting report has always been to provide clarity and confidence to those navigating an increasingly crowded podcast marketplace," said Tom Schwab, Founder and Chief Evangelist Officer of Interview Valet. "This year's data reinforces that quality placements, thoughtful strategy, and long-term planning consistently outperform a volume-based approach. With the right insights, podcast guesting becomes a powerful tool for visibility, credibility, and growth."

Key highlights from the 2026 report include:

Current Activity Levels





Timeline Benchmarks





Recording Trends





Strategic Alignment





Market Saturation Insights

The report is based on over a decade of real-world data from Interview Valet's systems and serves as the industry's most comprehensive analysis of podcast guesting practices. In line with Interview Valet's commitment to education and community leadership, the full report is available to download for free.

A live event featuring a deep dive into the report's findings, including trend breakdowns and tactical recommendations, will also be hosted by Interview Valet. Event details and the full report can be found at https://offers.interviewvalet.com/sopg.

About Interview Valet

Interview Valet is the leading podcast interview marketing company, helping industry experts, authors, coaches, and professional service firms leverage podcast guest appearances to grow their brand authority and drive real results. Founded in 2014, Interview Valet combines strategy, data, and execution to help clients maximize the ROI of every podcast interview.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Meenk

Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 405-473-5185

