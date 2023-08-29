Interview with Sam Peterson: Introducing the Innercept, Patriot PowerUp Program for Veterans

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, we had the privilege of sitting down with Sam Peterson, The Director of Veteran Programs for Altior Healthcare and the driving force behind Patriot PowerUP, to discuss their latest initiative to empower Veterans. The Patriot PowerUP Program is a specialty program of Innercept , LLC's established and nationally renowned young adult and adolescent residential treatment center (RTC). Innercept has provided best-in-class mental health services to youth and adolescents for the past 20 years and is excited to extend this excellent care to Veterans experiencing mental health challenges.

Introducing the Innercept, Patriot PowerUp Program for Veterans

Innercept's Patriot PowerUP program is designed to provide quality mental health residential treatment to Veterans through the Veteran Affairs Community Care Network (VACCN). The program blends interventional psychiatry, mental wellness, physical fitness, and community engagement to empower Veterans to thrive in their post-service journey. In this interview-style press release, we delve into the details of the program and its impact on the lives of Veterans in the VACCN.

What inspired the creation of Patriot Powerup mental health residential treatment center?

"When I left the Army in 2015, there was little to no support for newly transitioned Veterans suffering from mental health conditions. After losing a mentor of mine to suicide, I couldn't stand around any longer and do nothing, so I decided to act. We have an opportunity here to come alongside the well-established VA network and work together to make rapid, lasting changes in the lives of our Veterans. We are honor-bound to fix this problem," says Sam enthusiastically.

Patriot PowerUP is a specialized program at Innercept, borne out of a deep-seated commitment to serving those who have bravely served our country. Inspired by a mission to combat the escalating mental health crisis among the Veteran community, Patriot PowerUP is a testament to its Veteran-led team's collective passion and determination.

Can you describe the philosophy that guides your treatment programs?

Innercept, through Patriot PowerUP, is committed to delivering a data-driven treatment program that offers exceptional RTC services, including individualized psychiatric treatment plans, small group sizes, holistic therapies, and 24/7 care. Patriot PowerUP breaks from the norm by adding cutting-edge, evidence-based medical and psychiatric innovations tailored to meet each Veteran's needs.

What types of mental health conditions do you specialize in treating at Patriot PowerUp?

At Innercept, we specialize in treating the most prevalent mental health conditions affecting Veterans. Our focus includes mental health diagnoses such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, and underlying issues including Traumatic Brain Injury and Substance Use Disorders.

How do you ensure personalized care for each Veteran at your facility?

Innercept is built on the ethos of client-centered care, including a deep focus on mindfulness, empathetic treatment, relationship-based therapy, motivational interviewing, and respectful care. Our clinical and support team is talented, diverse, and incredibly well-trained. We realize that we must be able to provide various forms and modalities of therapeutic interventions and pivot as our families and their loved ones need relief. In short, we assess at entry and constantly reevaluate each Veteran's needs. As they grow and change, so do our approaches and modalities.

How do you prepare Veterans for transitioning back to their daily lives after treatment?

Discharge planning at Patriot PowerUp begins on the first day and involves all members of the family and providers involved here and in the home community. This vital step is part of every weekly treatment planning meeting and continues after discharge with follow-up calls by our talented and caring staff. Discharge plans could include some of the options available such as Partial Hospitalization Programming, Intensive Outpatient Programs, Coaching, and Psychiatrists, amongst others. We will continue to stay in touch with our Veterans after they are discharged so we can monitor how their discharge planning is going and adjust the plan when needed.

For more information, please contact Sam Peterson directly at (866) 511-6006 or [email protected].

