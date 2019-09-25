Interview with ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover, Published in CEOCFO Magazine

WESTON, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., (ZyVersa) a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that CEOCFO Magazine published an in-depth interview with Co-founder, CEO, and President, Stephen C. Glover in their September 23rd edition. CEOCFO Magazine is an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies through executive interviews featured in their weekly digital publication.

During the interview, Mr. Glover made the following key points:

ZyVersa's tagline, Restoring Health, Transforming Lives through Innovation

, emphasizes the company's focus on developing innovative drug therapies for patients with chronic diseases who are desperate for effective, well tolerated, and safe treatment options. ZyVersa's current priorities are progressing development of lead renal candidate, VAR 200, and lead anti-inflammatory candidate IC 100.

VAR 200 is a novel cholesterol efflux mediator demonstrated in preclinical studies to remove excess intracellular cholesterol from the kidneys that causes structural damage and impaired kidney function. A Phase 2a clinical trial in patients with rare kidney disease, FSGS, is expected to be initiated by years' end.



IC 100 is an innovative inflammasome inhibitor targeting ASC, with potential to block initiation of the inflammatory cascade and attenuate perpetuation of the intense, damaging inflammation associated with chronic inflammatory diseases. A preclinical program is underway, with IND filing and initiation of a Phase 1 trial expected in the next 18 months.

Mr. Glover concluded the interview by saying, "A key focus (at ZyVersa) is assuring that our development efforts serve the needs of all our stakeholders: patients, health care providers, payors, and our investors. Our mission is to restore health and transform lives through innovation. If we accomplish this, we will provide significant value to all our stakeholders."

To read the published interview, Click Here.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our clinical pipeline includes a phase 2a-ready asset, VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of rare renal disease focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

