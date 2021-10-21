interviewIA Launches Freemium Smart Interview Software to Address the Current Talent Shortage

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- interviewIA — an interview platform that empowers interviewers to quickly build and deliver more effective interviews and more efficient hiring decisions — has launched its new free and paid team subscription model to put better interviewing in everyone's hands.

interviewIA fills an urgent need to help all interviewers quickly deliver consistent, non-biased interviews driven by structure and real-time analytics to hire the right person, especially when that right talent is hard to find in our current workforce. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, systemic inequalities, and economic uncertainty has seen employees now choosing to leave their current employers in what has been dubbed "The Great Resignation." According to Business Insider, 15 million people have left their jobs since April. This might have to do with the fact that, according to a recent survey conducted by Moneypenny, only 7% of Americans believe they are in their dream career, which mean more people are looking for great work.

For organizations that are embracing the changing future of interviewing and hiring, and who are dedicated to improving their talent acquisition processes to address the current workforce, interviews that connect with candidates are a crucial part of the solution, especially when 68% of candidates think the hiring process reflects how a company treats its employees.

"We are so proud of our Product and Engineering teams who have worked so hard to bring this self-service functionality into reality," says UB Ciminieri, Cofounder and CMO. "What we've learned since closing our Seed Round in April of this year is that we needed to find a way to make our platform available to every interviewer. And we needed to ensure that it was built to be the 'Easy Button' for conducting interviews."

Joe Thurman, CEO of interviewIA, adds, "Our mission is to help companies change the way they build teams and create a more inclusive future of work. We want to make good interviewing available to every team and organization. This new freemium subscription model helps small teams, startups, and especially first-time hiring managers, quickly learn how to conduct interviews that make candidates truly want to take the job. We have to stop leaving interviews to gut feeling and really embrace a more data-driven way."

Using the interviewIA platform companies can start learning how to mitigate their own biases, and use prebuilt, standardized interview templates, or scorecards, to jumpstart their interview process. Structured interview processes create a much more meaningful interview experience.

One of interviewIA's largest enterprise clients, Global Medical Response (GMR), already has dozens of hiring managers using the platform. GMR teams deliver compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient transport. Their overall response is summed up by Hiring Manager Chelsea Dilworth, "Capturing details about the interview is seamless with interviewIA, so now I can better engage and make stronger connections with each and every candidate!"

interviewIA is an interview platform that activates efficient and unbiased interviews using Intelligence Amplification (IA) technology to support the interviewer and help them deliver a more meaningful candidate experience, with a few simple clicks of the mouse. Amid a pandemic and during a time of social change, companies cannot afford to continue with the status quo of interviewing. Job seekers are demanding better, and companies have a short window of opportunity to deliver better. Our technology provides interviewers with structure and hiring decision support so they can focus on making better hires …every time.

