Interviews Available: Mother/Daughter, Mother/Son and Father/Son Nurse Duos Call Providence Mission Hospital Home

Providence Mission Hospital is home to multiple generations of nurses, who have provided high-quality life-long health and well-being care for their friends, neighbors and members of the greater south Orange County community.

This Nurse's Week (May 6 – 12, 2024), we're shining the light on four nursing teams who care for each person that comes into the hospital like family. The parents on each team have worked at the hospital for decades and inspired their children to join the nursing ranks. Below are their stories.