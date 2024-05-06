Interviews Available: Mother/Daughter, Mother/Son and Father/Son Nurse Duos Call Providence Mission Hospital Home

News provided by

Providence Mission Hospital

May 06, 2024, 15:45 ET

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Nurse's Week 2024: May 6 – 12, 2024

WHAT:           

Providence Mission Hospital is home to multiple generations of nurses, who have provided high-quality life-long health and well-being care for their friends, neighbors and members of the greater south Orange County community.

 

This Nurse's Week (May 6 – 12, 2024), we're shining the light on four nursing teams who care for each person that comes into the hospital like family. The parents on each team have worked at the hospital for decades and inspired their children to join the nursing ranks. Below are their stories. 


WHO:           

Kristine (mom) and Kayla (daughter) Machingo

  • Kris is a spine/brain critical care nurse; went back-to-school to become a nurse when Kayla was a baby.
  • Kayla was born at Mission Hospital and grew up answering the phones in the ICU where she now works.
  • Kayla is a rapid response nurse, tasked with responding to all hospital emergencies; Kris previously held this position.



Julie (mom) and Jessica (daughter) Campbell

  • Julie, originally from Liverpool, England went back to school to become a nurse when Jessica was an infant; she is in charge of wound care for all hospital patients.
  • Jessica, known as her mom's twin, worked at Mission Hospital in high school; she is an ICU nurse that shares patients with her mom.
  • Patients regularly tell Julie and Jessica that they feel like a member of the family knowing that parents and their children care for them.



John (dad) and Jeremy (son) Miller

  • John changed careers when Jeremy was a teenager and went back to school to become a nurse; he works in the ER where his wife Nicole, Jeremy's stepmother, is a pediatric nurse John and Nicole met in nursing school.
  • John inspired Jeremy to become a nurse; both attended Santa Ana College at the same time where they received their associate degrees in nursing
  • Jeremy is also a father; he and John rely on each other for support inside and outside the hospital walls.


VISUALS: 

Photos and b-roll of the nurse teams are available here. The nurses, along with Jennifer Cord, chief nursing officer, are available for in-person and virtual interviews. Visuals include:

  • Jessica meeting with Julie about a patient.
  • Kris and Kayla rounding with several of their nurse colleagues.
  • Father and son hugging right before Jeremy's night shift in the SICU begins.


SOURCE Providence Mission Hospital