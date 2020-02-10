interviewstream Announces New CEO Ron Wilson to Lead Firm's Growth in Interviewing Technology Solutions

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based technology company, interviewstream (the "Company") today announced that Ron Wilson has been named interviewstream's new Chief Executive Officer, effective today.

Wilson brings a deep background in the technology industry to interviewstream, as well as a proven ability to build and scale fast-growing customer focused teams. Wilson replaces interim CEO Chris Joseph, Managing Partner at Clovis Point Capital, and joins a leadership team of SaaS veterans including Donna Koppensteiner, Chief Revenue Officer, and Ryan Royal, Chief Technical Officer, both with over 20 years of experience in the B2B world. As a team, Wilson, Koppensteiner and Royal will focus on expanding interviewstream's footprint in the rapidly growing interview technology market by further developing a recruiting platform that simplifies interviews and transforms the hiring process for interviewstream's customers.

"This is an incredible time to join the interviewstream team and an even better time to be a leader in the interviewing technology industry," said Wilson. "I am excited about the opportunity to serve as the leader of such a passionate team with high-growth goals and significant market opportunity."

Wilson has more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry with a focus on leading high-output and growth-oriented teams. Most recently, he served as the Chief Operating Officer at Yello, a talent acquisition platform, where he led the management team and day-to-day operations of over 150 team members. He was responsible for driving the sales, customer success, marketing and operations functions and transformed the culture of the organization as adoption of the platform skyrocketed.

"Since bringing interviewstream into our portfolio, we have focused on cultivating and recruiting top talent for the organization," said Chris Joseph, Managing Partner at Clovis Point Capital. "We are thrilled to see Ron lead interviewstream through its next stage of growth. He comes from the HR technology world, shares our values and believes in the Company's vision – to create experiences that transform hiring. It is our belief that Ron's strong background and the experience he brings to the Company will fast-track interviewstream's growth. It is truly an exciting time to be a part of the interviewstream story."

Formerly known as RIVS, interviewstream rebranded in October 2019 to reflect the Company's core focus – simplifying interviews. As an early pioneer in the video interviewing field, interviewstream has seen incredible growth over the last few years and as a result has been listed in the top 1,000 of the Inc5000 for two consecutive years. Clovis Point Capital acquired the Company in March of 2019 and since that time the Company has continued to grow. Donna Koppensteiner joined the organization as CRO in July of 2019 to build out and mature the sales, marketing and customer success functions. Ryan Royal became the CTO in October 2019 to set a new vision for the platform and drive the engineering engine. In addition to bringing on new team members in 2019, interviewstream opened a new official headquarters in downtown Chicago at 101 N Wacker Drive in October 2019, bringing the team together in an exciting and modern new space. Wilson is the latest and most exciting addition to the interviewstream team in a strong series of moves for this fast-paced HR technology company.

"I have already started digging into all that makes interviewstream such a great place to be," said Wilson. "And I truly cannot wait to be a part of delivering on the interviewstream promise to create experiences that transform hiring for our customers."

About interviewstream

At interviewstream, we create experiences that transform hiring. We do this by simplifying interviews, inspiring change and getting hiring done anywhere. Our comprehensive interviewing platform helps recruiters and hiring managers ask the right questions every time, screen candidates faster, make scheduling easier and reach candidates everywhere. interviewstream has improved the candidate experience for the nearly 3 million interviews hosted in over 100 countries to date. We work with over 900 customers in the F500, K12 school district and higher education space. interviewstream has been listed in the top 1,000 of the Inc5000 for two consecutive years and is currently a 2020 G2Crowd Winter leader. Please contact marketing@interviewstream.com or visit www.interviewstream.com for more information.

SOURCE interviewstream

