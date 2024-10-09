InterVision Achieves Cisco Gold Provider and Renews Gold Integrator Program Status for Managed Services & 11 Other Distinctions

InterVision

Oct 09, 2024

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision, a leading information technology (IT) managed services provider, is proud to announce its recognition as a Cisco Gold Provider and continued inclusion in the Gold Integrator Program. Both exclusive partner statuses are reserved for companies that demonstrate excellence in product quality and sales while providing managed services built on Cisco technologies.

The Cisco Gold Provider recognition is a testament to InterVision's expertise across several essential IT areas. In total, InterVision received Cisco Powered Service designations in 11 categories:

  • Managed Firewall
  • Cloud Calling
  • Managed Security
  • Catalyst SD-WAN
  • Cloud Managed Security
  • Campus Access
  • Meraki Security
  • Managed Business Communications
  • Meraki SD-WAN
  • Meraki Access
  • Infrastructure as a Service

"InterVision has made substantial investments to empower our customers' AI initiatives through intelligent data infrastructures. By leveraging partnerships with best-in-class OEMs like Cisco, we've positioned ourselves at the forefront of AI-driven solutions," said Jonathan Bunce, VP of Strategic Alliances at InterVision.

As a multi-year recipient of the Cisco Gold Provider status, InterVision continues its legacy of excellence in IT services. By combining a proven track record with Cisco's cutting-edge tech, InterVision ensures its customers remain secure, resilient, and prepared for growth in an increasingly interconnected world.

InterVision, with 31 years of experience, is unwavering in its dedication to channel partners and OEMs, leveraging extensive capabilities in managed and professional services to drive shared success and deliver exceptional service to our customers with cutting-edge technologies.

About InterVision

InterVision is a leading IT managed services provider, delivering and supporting cloud, security and innovation for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With 30 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios, InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer and employee experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. The company has headquarters in St. Louis with locations in Boston, Richmond, Roanoke, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, San Jose, Kosovo and India. Experience us at intervision.com.

