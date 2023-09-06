InterVision® Announces Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

A customer-focused, cloud modernization and managed services provider reimagines customers' futures, today

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision , a national, leading cloud and managed services provider, today announced that it has signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This collaboration with AWS fuels InterVision's strategy and vision to expand and accelerate cloud adoption and modernization across its public sector and commercial customer base and beyond.

"For over a decade, InterVision and AWS have fueled and empowered cloud migration and digital transformation with unparalleled results in agility and cost savings," says Jonathan Lerner, President & CEO, InterVision. "With this SCA, our commitment to delivering the power of more for our customers creates game-changing innovation, revenue driving, and cost savings possibilities for the future."

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, InterVision has achieved six AWS competencies including the AWS Storage Consulting Competency, AWS Migration Consulting Competency, AWS DevOps Consulting Competency, AWS Digital Workplace Consulting Competency, AWS Education Consulting Competency, and the AWS Government Consulting Competency. InterVision is also an AWS Public Sector Partner and a member of the AWS Solution Provider Program and the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program, as well as an Amazon EC2 for Windows Server Delivery Partner and Amazon Connect Service Delivery Partner.

"InterVision is driving cloud transformation that helps their customers operate more competitively and securely," said Jeff Kratz, Vice President, AWS Worldwide Public Sector Channels & Alliances. "As a trusted AWS Partner, they continue to demonstrate world-class commitment to innovating, modernizing and solving true business challenges on behalf of their customers across multiple industries."

InterVision maps their technical prowess and AWS solutions to build, implement and deliver cloud-based solutions. Examples include:

Amazon Connect: InterVision's ConnectIV CX augments the native features of Amazon Connect with customizations such as a unified agent desktop, detailed analytics, executive-level reporting, and dashboards as well as comprehensive integration with other enterprise solutions.

InterVision's ConnectIV CX augments the native features of Amazon Connect with customizations such as a unified agent desktop, detailed analytics, executive-level reporting, and dashboards as well as comprehensive integration with other enterprise solutions. Data Modernization Services: InterVision's integrated suite of Data Modernization Services includes storage optimization, data migration and cloud migration, application modernization, business analytics and data visualization, artificial intelligence, and machine learning (AI/ML) and predictive analytics, and data compliance/security. Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP brings cloud initiatives to on-prem environments.

InterVision's integrated suite of Data Modernization Services includes storage optimization, data migration and cloud migration, application modernization, business analytics and data visualization, artificial intelligence, and machine learning (AI/ML) and predictive analytics, and data compliance/security. Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP brings cloud initiatives to on-prem environments. Managed Cloud Services: Clients quickly onboard with strategic guidance by InterVision's certified architects, and InterVision's cloud experts serve as an extension of their team, so they get the most from their cloud investment.

"The AWS expertise that InterVision has brought to NexSpec has been exactly what we've needed as we continue to grow and innovate our business," said Alex Otero, CTO at NexSpec. "Knowing that InterVision is entering a deeper relationship with AWS reinforces our confidence in their commitment to bringing NexSpec the most innovative cloud services to meet our needs."

"As our long-term collaboration with AWS continues to grow, this SCA takes our relationship to new levels as we continue to develop new offerings, support customers on their cloud journeys, and modernize platforms to realize even greater achievements," shares Tony Bailey, EVP, Solutions Factory – InterVision.

About InterVision

InterVision is a leading IT managed services provider, delivering and supporting cloud, security and innovation for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With 30 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios, InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer and employee experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. The company has headquarters in St. Louis with locations in Boston, Richmond, Roanoke, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, San Jose, Kosovo, and India. Experience us at www.intervision.com .

Media Contact:

Marisa Miller

BLASTmedia for InterVision

[email protected]

SOURCE InterVision