InterVision Director of Client Engagement Appointed to TechCA Advisory Council

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision , a premier Managed Service Provider and leader in innovative IT solutions, today announced Andrea Wallin-Rohmann, Director of Client Engagement for the Public Sector, has joined the TechCA Advisory Council . This is InterVision's first addition to the council.

"The TechCA Advisory Council has a well-respected and deeply knowledgeable presence in California's IT community," said Wallin-Rohmann. "I am honored to have the opportunity to offer insights based on my experience in the space and continue building a long-lasting relationship between TechCA Advisory Council and InterVision."

TechCA's mission is to serve as a trusted leader in California's IT community. It creates more productive and trusting partnerships between government and industry by building community, unifying industry voices, and promoting fairness, diversity, and equal access to government contracting. TechCA is based on established associations in other states, such as Washington, Texas, Florida, and others, that have successfully served the state-based technology community. The nonprofit also serves as a bridge to cities and counties throughout the state.

Wallin-Rohmann brings 33 years of public sector experience to the Advisory Council. Prior to her joining InterVision, she served as the Special Consultant and Interim CIO for the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Her extensive career in state service includes seven years as Clerk Executive Officer for the Third District Court of Appeals, and executive assignments as the Chief Deputy Director for Policy/Deputy State CIO at the California Department of Technology, and Deputy Director of HR, CIO, and Project Director at the California Department of Corrections.

To learn more about InterVision, visit https://intervision.com/ .

About InterVision

InterVision is a leading IT managed services provider, delivering and supporting cloud, security and innovation for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With 30 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios, InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer and employee experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. The company has headquarters in St. Louis with locations in Boston, Richmond, Roanoke, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, San Jose, Kosovo and India. Experience us at intervision.com

Media Contact:

Alyssa Rinehart

PANBlast for InterVision

[email protected]

SOURCE InterVision